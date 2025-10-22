Trust in the Australian red meat industry has soared to its highest level on record, with 67 per cent of Australians confident the sector will “do what is right,” as rates of vegetarianism fall to their lowest point in a decade. Meat and Livestock Australia’s latest Community Sentiment Research report revealed a notable decline in the number of Australians identifying as vegetarian — now just 4 per cent — while more people were increasing their red meat consumption. The study, conducted annually since 2010 by Pollinate on behalf of MLA, found that nearly a quarter of metropolitan Aussies were eating more red meat than a year ago, surpassing the 22 per cent who say they are eating less. Australians aged 18–34 were leading this trend, accounting for almost half (49 per cent) of those increasing their intake. A record high of 67 per cent of Australians said they trusted the beef and sheep industries to “do what is right” in regards to animal welfare, environmental impact, transparency, and adhering to standards and regulations. MLA managing director Michael Crowley said the report’s findings reflected a commitment by the industry to transparency, continuous improvement, and education. “Australians are increasingly recognising the value of red meat, not just for nutrition, but for the integrity of the people who produce it,” he said. “This research shows that when we share our story, particularly around sustainability and animal welfare, trust grows and people are more likely to enjoy red meat.” Young Australians aged between 18 to 34 made up nearly half of the research group that stated their increased meat consumption, with health and nutrition the strongest motivators. A total 87 per cent of participants said health was a contributing factor in red meat uptake while 51 per cent said they valued it as a good source of iron and 58 per cent said they ate meat as a source of protein. The report found a declining trend of vegetarianism — the lowest in 10 years — with only two per cent adhering to a meat-free diet, and four per cent identifying as vegetarian. It also revealed one in five meat eaters had previously tried vegetarianism but found many returned to eating meat due to cravings, health issues, or the cost of maintaining a vegetarian lifestyle. Environmental action was found to be the most influential factor in driving up national community trust in the industry, while all trust factors had improved compared to last year. Mr Crowley said perceptions around modern farming and how producers care for animals and land changed with education on the sector — bridging a gap between consumers and producers. “Australians are telling us loud and clear that red meat is not just something they enjoy, it’s something they rely on for their health,” he said. “Australian beef, sheep meat, and goatmeat is packed with essential nutrients like iron and protein, and it’s a staple in our diet for good reason.”