Every week, households in WA are doing their bit with food scraps — separating their pizza boxes, plastics, glass and garden clippings into the correct bins. Councils are doing their bit too — collecting, sorting and processing tonnes of organic material that would otherwise end up in landfill, where it generates methane and drives up greenhouse gas emissions. But too often, the recycled organic material collected is wasted. It ends up being semi-processed and pushed back into the ground as “daily cover”. With the right government support, this ‘waste’ could be transformed into premium compost that improves soil health, supports farmers and secures Australia’s food supply. But until our government fully backs organic compost, its true value will never be realised. If we really want to take FOGO — which stands for Food Organics, Garden Organics — from being ‘a good thing to do’ to being a genuine climate and agricultural game-changer, we need to think bigger. FOGO is a great ingredient, but on its own it doesn’t automatically produce a high-performing compost. To reach its full potential, compost needs to be made properly - not just processed and spread. It has to include the right balance of organic carbon and nitrogen. The result is a living, nutrient-rich compost that supports soil aggregation, water retention, and nutrient cycling. That’s what makes it a genuine alternative to synthetic fertilisers and a product farmers can rely upon. Without this process, we risk a semi- processed waste product, spread on the ground without delivering the benefits that can come from a premium soil conditioner. And if we’re serious about organics recycling, we need more than coloured bins, trucks, and processing plants. We need a policy that supports its end use. A policy that backs the downstream effects incentives or subsidies that help bring high-quality compost to market at a price farmers can afford, while covering the true cost of producing it properly. Households have done their part. Councils are doing theirs. The missing piece is government leadership. Without it, organic recycling risks being a feel-good initiative that stops short of real impact. Western Australia is already showing what’s possible. More than 270,000 households use the three-bin FOGO system, helping recover over 65,000 tonnes of food and garden organics. In the Perth and Peel regions, recycling rates have climbed to around 70 per cent, with facilities like ours processing around 150,000 tonnes of commercial, community and agricultural waste each year. Imagine turning this massive flow of FOGO into a soil powerhouse that farmers trust and use on their crops. Imagine a quality carbon compost that not only cuts emissions but also complements synthetic fertilisers, builds resilience to drought, and restores soil carbon. There are farmers in WA already using compost and they’re seeing the benefits in their crop health and yields. Our recent agricultural trials showed how nutrient rich soil conditioners and composts are a reliable alternative to synthetic fertilisers. But until the economics stack up, many more won’t be able to follow. High-performing compost might sell for around $100 a tonne, while pure FOGO-derived compost with far less nutritional value can cost as little as $8 a tonne. The gap tells the story. One product is seen as a valuable agricultural input. The other is treated as low-cost waste disposal. So if we are serious about organics recycling, governments need to close the loop by backing compost as a key climate and agricultural solution. We’ve started the journey. Now it’s time to make sure it actually delivers. Greg Watts is the CEO of C-Wise whose primary business is recycling organic carbon and returning the recycled organic material to the soil to improve soil health.