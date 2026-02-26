An Albany-bred Angus bull reached a top-price of $20,000 at the Murray family’s annual Tullibardine Angus Bull Sale that resulted in a total “in the black” clearance. The sale, conducted by Nutrien Livestock in conjunction with Elders and interfaced with AuctionsPlus, offered and sold all 40 bulls for an average price of $10,125. This was up $1072/head on last year when 38 bulls sold to a top of $17,000 and average price of $9053. Tullibardine stud co-principal Alastair Murray, who runs a commercial enterprise including a 1700 head feedlot, said the buyout sale reflected the increased calf prices paid to producers. “Vealer producers should be pleased they are getting about $400 to $500 for their calves compared to last year,” he said. “Looks good going forward.” Not hesitant to bid on quality, Albany producer and repeat buyer Barry Panizza secured the sale topper, Tullibardine Vince V76, touted as the “best bull ever bred” at Tullibardine. It was Mr Panizza’s first pick with its heightened visual appeal including length and depth of body with an outstanding rump profile. “We will put him over our Angus-Friesian first cross cows,” he said. Offered as lot 20, V76 weighed 806kg on November 30 and was sired by US bull Sterling Pacific 904 and out of Tullibardine Candy Q46. The March 2024 drop bull recorded a moderate Estimated Breeding Value birth weight (+5.2) while having a top 15 per cent for 200-day weight (+62) and mature cow weight (+131). Mr Panizza also secured Tullibardine Verified V73, sired by Banquet Qudos Q483, for sales third top-price of $15,000 to progress his 650 head breeding herd for optimum calf production. The $18,000 second top-priced bull, Tullibardine Virtuoso V107, was secured by Barry McLeod, of Subasio Downs in Gnowangerup. Mr McLeod said he would put the “free-moving” bull with balanced figures and out-cross genetics over mature cows in his family’s 180 breeding herd. “I sell our top calves straight off their dams into the Mt Barker saleyards with about 60 per cent backgrounded to about 350kg,” he said. Mr McLeod’s cow bull weighed in at 846kg in November and was sired by Prime Keystone R38. He also paid $9000 for Tullibardine Valium V17, sired by Connealy In Sure 8524, that recorded a easy-calving EBV birthweight (+2.2) complemented by a less calving difficulty figure (+7.4) and a shorter gestation length (-7.0). “I selected V17 to put over heifers,” Mr McLeod said. Narrikup beef producers John and Kathy Caley were back at the sale to secure Tullibardine Virified V95, sired by Banquet Nonan N033, for $14,000. The couple chase big-framed types with good structure to keep their cow herd on the large size. They have been buying Tullibardine bulls for seven years after securing a base of Ardcairnie genetics. Redmond producer Luke Gatti secured Tullibardine Virlile V27, sired by LD Capitalist for $13,000. Napier Hill Farming secured two $12,000 bulls sired by Sitz Stellar and also paid $8000 for a son of Prime Beast Mode Q13. The line up of top-priced bulls were all bred by different sires, exemplifying the genetic diversity and quality that was offered from the Tullibardine catalogue. Volume buyers were Craig Moore and Kelly Templer of Hay River Grazing in Mt Barker who secured seven bulls to a top of $9000 and average price of $8571/head. TULLIBARDINE ANGUS BULL SALE Offered: 40 Sold: 40 Top price: $20,000 Average: $10,125