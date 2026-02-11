Confidence amongst Australia’s cattle producers has surged to its strongest level in years, with WA producers reporting the highest growth in positivity in the industry. A recent Meat and Livestock Australia Beef Intentions survey found 80 per cent of the surveyed 2977 producers were feeling positive about the year ahead. The increased positive outlook from the survey marked a significant lift to 76 points in sentiment across the country in comparison to 47 points in the November 2024 survey. WA producers reported a 53-point increase in confidence from 16 points in November 2024, to 69 points in November 2025. Surveyed producers pointed to increased rainfall, solid market conditions, and sustained global demand for Australian beef as factors for rising optimism in the industry. MLA market information manager Stephen Bignell said the data demonstrated beef producers renewed confidence after navigating through various conditions for the past two years. “The confidence being expressed is not just short term but signals a belief in the resilience and future potential of the sector,” he said. “Producers are telling us they feel confident in the year ahead. Improved seasonal conditions and stable pricing are giving producers the certainty they need. “We are also seeing strong interest from international markets, which continues to underpin domestic confidence. “It is clear that producers are positioning themselves to take advantage of the opportunities they see emerging.” Of the surveyed producers, 50 per cent reported they expect to increase the size of their herd numbers over the coming year, with many choosing to invest in extra livestock and the retaining of more heifers in long-term strategies. Mr Bignell said plans to grow herd numbers demonstrated a willingness amongst Australian producers to invest in their cattle productivity. “Retaining more heifers tells us producers are thinking well beyond this season,” he said. “It shows they are making decisions that build resilience and opportunity into their herds. “Confidence is not just an attitude shift, it is showing how producers are planning for the future.”