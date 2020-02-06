WA cattle market solid as prices, numbers strong

The WA cattle market is relishing strong prices at the Mt Barker and Muchea saleyards, spurred by processors and feedlot buyers’ bullish buying.

Mt Barker Regional Saleyards manager Greg Moore welcomed the strong start to the season after the livestock facility penned 1353 head last Thursday and prices gained across all categories.

Processors seeking extra heavy weight cattle, feedlot buyers reaching into their pockets for prime lines and backgrounders bidding on light- weight calves generated the positive auction result.

Lightweight steers sold to a top of 332¢/kg, while heifers commanded up to 280¢/kg at the sale.

Mr Moore said Great Southern cattle market was performing well with quality yardings.

“The market has been really strong and numbers have been holding,” he said.

“Prices have pretty good and there has been a fair bit of interest lately in weaner heifers and the good weaner steers are holding their value too.

“There has been some great quality at the sales so far this year.”

The upbeat market conditions have also been evident at the Muchea Livestock Centre this year.

At the premier WA livestock auction facility on Monday, buyers again flexed their muscles with grown steers selling up to 268¢/kg.

It comes as yearling heifers made up to 282¢, while grown heifers traded up to 244¢, across last month’s sales.

WA’s bullish cattle market follows strong prices and demand at east coast saleyards.

Last month’s heavy showers at Queensland and New South Wales farming areas led buyers to seek restockers, causing the Eastern Young Cattle Indicator to hit 576¢/kg last week.