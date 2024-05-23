Sheep and beef producers will get a chance to explore a range of management responses to changing seasons and prices at the Western Australian Livestock Research Council’s Livestock Matters two-day event in Kojonup and Manypeaks in June. WALRC chair Bronwyn Clarke said the Kojonup event would provide delegates with a forum to discuss weathering the “perfect storm of the sheep industry”. “We have no silver bullet, but it will be great to talk about the different approaches and to consider the ramifications of each,” Dr Clarke said. “We are also really proud to be bringing the duo (celebrity speakers) Legless and Blind to Kojonup, to make sure we end a day of fairly tough discussions with some humour and good advice around weathering adversity.” The WALRC team will then move to Manypeaks for a day focused on beef production where they will visit properties run by Kent and Michelle Rochester and Bevan and Rebecca Ravenhill. Delegates will return to the site of a previous field day visit to see how the Rochesters’ business has developed in the three years since. The program will also look at laser levelling and how it fits into the Rochesters’ intensive rotational grazing program, a summer dormant serradella demonstration site, fodder conversation, and calving time. WA-based lawyer and member of the Australian Beef Sustainability Framework committee Dr Michael Maxwell will be on hand both days to meet attendees. “Michael’s experiences advocating for the livestock industry across a range of animal welfare and environmental circumstances will make for fascinating stories but also come with some powerful messages of encouragement,” Dr Clarke said. “I’m really pleased to be able to introduce Michael to our industry — as a person who has our backs and who has been working for us in a number of roles through his stellar career. “The fact that he also coincidentally sits on the Australian Beef Sustainability Framework committee allows him to bring a whole new perspective to his discussion.” Dr Maxwell has defended agricultural businesses in several specialist agricultural supply chain legal matters as well as advocating for regulatory change at the industry level. Livestock Matters will run in Kojonup on June 25 and in Manypeaks on June 27 from 10am to 4pm each day. Both events are free, but registration is essential. The full program and booking form are available at walrc.com.au/events. For more information, email Esther Price at WALRC on eo@walrc.com.au.