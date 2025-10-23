“It’s a good time to be in the industry” was the resounding message to WA lamb producers attending the WA Meat Marketing Co-operative’s annual general meeting, where a record $495 million turnover was announced for the 2024–25 financial year. WAMMCO chairman Bill O’Keefe welcomed a record crowd of 200 to the special AGM that took place in Borden for the first time on October 16, where farmers were told that the recent high lamb prices were here to stay. “It’s fantastic to see more engaged WAMMCO shareholders, in a time that the industry is shrinking and has endured struggles over a short period of time,” he said. “Some head winds are in the forecast, but whatever the market does, I would expect those producers who remained in lamb, mutton, or sheep in general, will be rewarded. “Growers moving away from the live export space can find a good pathway with WAMMCO.” Mr O’Keefe said a recent visit to the US left him impressed with level of demand, saying “lamb was on menu everywhere”. US-based Meat & Livestock Australia regional manager Andy Groneman said rising beef prices were prompting consumers to consider alternatives, with sheepmeat gaining growing favour. “At the retail level, there is a lot of growth around lamb, and at the food service level, there is a three in four chance for Australian lamb,” he said. WAMMCO chief executive Coll MacRury said It was a great time to be a producer, but “a tough time to be a processor”. “The prices that we are paying are about 15 per cent higher than where the international market is at.” he said. Mr MacRury said the 2024-25 financial year incurred a record turnover of $495m with a net profit before tax and pool bonus of $11m. This compares to $430m accrued in the 2023-24 financial year, when a record pool bonus of $21.8m was returned to producer members. “This season, we paid a pool bonus of $6.1m — 30¢/kg on lamb, 16¢/kg on qualifying mutton,” Mr MacRury said. “Both plants — Katanning and Goulburn (Southern Meats) processed a massive kill of 2.5m stock units, it was a year under pressure, but that extra productivity was helpful. “The 11m profitability is a really great result for any meat company — it’s a top six result in the history (1971) of the co-operative.” Mr MacRury said with the continual sheep flock reduction, there wouldn’t be a major drop in prices paid to the producer. “WA production continues to hold, but the Eastern States had seasonal weather constraints,” he said. Mr MacRury said the Katanning plant was gearing up for a new lamb chain and a new freezer VRT system to be completed in February, an upgrade to engine room, and completion of two-megawatt solar farm. “We will continue to process a lot of lambs — this is our commitment to the shareholders and the market,” Mr MacRury said. “The new lamb chain, at an investment of $40 to $50m, will allow us to process more mutton, and provide more flexibility with decades of longevity. “The North American, Asian, Middle Eastern, European and UK markets will continue to be our revenue background, but it doesn’t mean we don’t keep an eye on other countries including India.” Mr MacRury said the focus was on “where the money was”. “Global demand is extremely strong, it’s a great time for people to get into lamb and mutton, I think there will be a new base in the industry,” he said. “You can’t keep having global reductions of sheep numbers, and have prices plummet, you will see a much better higher base in the market, any fluctuations will be at the higher end of the market.” “We will continue to make good profits to share with WAMMCO shareholders — we have put $62m back into producers’ pockets in the last 10 years.” The meeting was in partnership with Meat and Livestock Australia that organised a group of 16 international chefs from 11 countries to a live cooking challenge at the Borden Pavilion venue to prepare the lamb lunch. MLA program manager David Beatty said the Lambassador chefs were part of the marketing, research, and development company’s global Ambassador for the Red Meat Industry Program. He said their visit involved talking with farmers, learning about lamb production, and Australia’s integrity systems, and getting a love and feel for the provenance of Australian lamb. “For them to go back into their markets is such a strong way to get our brand out there,” Mr Beatty said. He said it was a priority of MLA to assist WA producers as they transition out of the live sheep export industry by targeting key areas including natural capital and land productivity, boosting biosecurity, and strengthening well-being and carcase values.