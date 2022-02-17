WA’s peak farming advocacy body has renewed calls for “drastic” upgrades to the Boyanup Saleyards, claiming the “archaic” livestock facility “fails to meet basic animal welfare needs”.

In a statement, WAFarmers said “urgent” improvements were needed at the South West’s only cattle saleyard until a new “purpose-built” facility could be established in the region.

It comes after Capel Shire Council recently granted a new 10-year lease — with the option of an additional 10-year extension by mutual agreement — to the WA Livestock Salesmen’s Association at the Boyanup site.

WALSA has leased the site since 2002 and has come under fire from many in the livestock industry who feel it has done little to improve ageing infrastructure and address animal welfare concerns.

WAFarmers Livestock Section president Geoff Pearson said drastic upgrades were urgently needed as cattle producers expressed concerns over the lease agreement and its ability to meet safety and welfare regulations.

“The Boyanup facility has served the industry well, but now we need a fit-for-purpose facility,” he said.

“Until the industry can transition into a new facility, considerable upgrades are required to meet current regulatory compliance standards.

“Boyanup Saleyards have been operating for more than 60 years — how can WA’s industry be expected to operate in an archaic facility?

“Modern practices need to apply.”

Mr Pearson said while WAFarmers supported the lease extension, the deal “cannot override the need for a new facility”.

“The existing yards fail to meet basic animal welfare needs such as adequate shade, multiple watering points and management of livestock in extreme weather events,” he said.

“The current facility doesn’t meet modern welfare practices, but factors such as OH&S, environmental conditions, operating standards, ease of access and user amenities require upgrades as well.”

Boyanup Saleyards has operated since 1961 on crown land vested with the Shire of Capel.

Debate over the need for a new facility has raged for at least two decades, with WA Labor even promising to fund a replacement as part of its 2017 election campaign.

However, the McGowan Government broke its promise after coming to power, with WA Agriculture Minister Alannah MacTiernan later saying it was the livestock industry’s responsibility to fund a new facility.

Mr Pearson said WAFarmers was “disappointed that past and present governments have not come to the party”, leaving the industry “with a facility that is not fit-for-purpose, no plans in place, still advocating for a viable alternative”.

“The industry needs change that will benefit all stakeholders, including agents, vendors, saleyard staff, commercial buyers, purchasers of livestock and transporters,” he said.

“But at the end of the day, it is in industry’s hands to improve the welfare and husbandry of all livestock traded through the facility.

“The bottom line is Western Australian cattle producers and saleyard operators should be aware of the existing facility’s compliance standards.

“With the lease renewed we all have a responsibility to do better by our cattle, starting with urgent upgrades to the existing saleyard.”

Cattle producers, agents and veterinarians have also condemned the state of the facility, which lacks roofing over cattle pens.

At the January Capel council meeting, Bunbury vet Don Finlay said animals were frequently subject to heat stress during summer months.

Others critics have claimed cattle have difficulty accessing water and frequently suffer injuries after slipping on the wet concrete floor.

Capel council has told WALSA to upgrade its yard infrastructure or risk defaulting on the new lease, which was approved on the condition a shade sale or solid roofing be erected over all cattle pens.

However, no deadline was put on that condition.

The council also hinted it would be the final lease granted to WALSA, promising to formally commence work to find a location for a new saleyard within the shire.