The Cowcher family of Williams-based Willandra Simmental and Red-Black Angus stud will host their 37th Annual On-property Bull Sale on Tuesday February 18 at 12.30pm. On offer will be 35 Simmental, 25 Red Angus and 10 Angus bulls of the highest quality. The Cowcher family’s stringent selection criteria for structural soundness combined with desirable carcase traits is reflected across the entire catalogue of bulls. Stud co-principal Peter Cowcher said there was a strong focus on breeding for the domestic market with his family’s commercial herd, which has been a key factor in breeding seedstock that perform exceptionally well. “We have a particularly good understanding of what our local commercial industry requires in a beef sire — we are confident that the sale bulls will produce calves with excellent early growth and desirable carcase attributes,” he said. “And because we are strong advocates for crossbreeding, our Simmental and Angus sires complement each other exceptionally well.” “The Simmental/Angus cross has delivered great results for us in our operation.” Mr Cowcher said their crossbred females were stocked at identical rates to the purebred Angus and achieved identical conception and weaning percentages, but with greater weaning weight. “The crossbred calves then go on to perform well in the feedlot post-weaning,” he said. “They gain quickly and can be finished to heavier weights as young animals with the desired fat cover and carcase quality — we will always have Simmental infusion in our commercial herd. “The Simmental offering for 2025 is very uniform in type and quality, with over 30 poll sires catalogued.” Mr Cowcher said stud sire potential was easily seen in several lots through the catalogue, with perhaps the best of these including lot one, Willandra Usman, a homozygous poll son of Tullamore Park Rocket. “Lot four, Willandra Uppollo, is a homozygous poll son of Mubarn Nelson and lot five, Willandra Uranus, is a poll son of Barana Stillman,” he said. “These young sires have outstanding phenotypes and are supported by balanced, dependable BREEDPLAN figures for growth, maternal and carcase traits.” The Red Angus line-up of bulls was picked as one of the best the Cowcher family have offered in their 25 years with the breed. The standout lots in this year’s team are from new sire Willandra Quo Vadis PCSQ130. “Quo Vadis is a home-bred sire that offers impressive performance with excellent BREEDPLAN figures for calving ease, birth weight and early growth as proven by his standing as a trait leader for 200-day weight,” Mr Cowcher said. “The best sons of Quo Vadis include lot 39, Willandra Unthinkable, and lot 45, Willandra Upright. Both young sires show excellent thickness and weight for age combined with balanced performance that places both sires in the top 10 per cent of the breed for all three production indexes.” This year, Willandra will offer 10 Angus bulls, and the Cowchers are impressed with the performance of their Angus to date. Most of the bulls are sired by Koojan Hills Traction P40, with a few progeny from sires such as Myers Fair-N-Square M39 and a Varilek Geddes 7068 son. “Like the rest of the catalogue, the Angus show great uniformity of type,” Mr Cowcher said. “We are really pleased with the Angus bulls. “They have great phenotypes, are backed up by very sound performance figures, have excellent feet, and are extremely quiet.” The Cowcher family extend an invitation to all beef producers to attend their sale, which starts at 12.30pm, with a complimentary barbecue lunch from 11.30am. All bulls purchased at auction will be delivered free of charge, and are offered under the Zoetis Star Breeder Program, having been vaccinated with Ultravac 7 in 1, Pestiguard, and Vibrovax.