Yardstick sire evaluation trial results reveal trait leaders

The Sheep Field Day at the Katanning Research Station included the Yardstick Merino Sire Evaluation Trial results for the 2024-drop progeny from 12 industry sires, including two link sires. Hosted by the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development and the Federation of Performance Sheep Breeders and facilitated by Icon Agriculture on October 23, Yardstick aims to help producers optimise their flock breeding programs. The trial results were based on 12 industry sires’ progeny produced through artificial insemination with the resulting hoggets measured for a wide range of visually assessed traits and indexes. The progeny groups were measured at 16 months of age with 11 months of wool growth. Based on the average of 52 hoggets per sire, the 12 sires were compared using flock breeding values (within flock only). The average measurements of wool, weight, and carcase traits were calculated for the adjusted sire means, which allowed the identification of sires that were trait leaders for various sheep breeding values and indexes. Visual scores were also measured to calculate progeny group averages and trait leaders. This year, greasy fleece weight data for ewe hoggets was available for the first time, while wether hoggets were displayed in full wool, allowing attendees to appraise the wool from the different sire groups. Frankland River producer Alex Coole presented some insights into her family’s participating ram, Glenerin 21011. “He is obviously excellent on indexes, just a bit disappointing on individual traits. We ask a lot by collecting a lot of data and using as many Australian Sheep Breeding Values as we can for a well-balanced sheep,” she said. The Glenerin sire was a trait leader for four indexes, including Fine Wool (118), Wool Production (110), Sustainable Merino (116), and Merino Lamb (127). Other participating studs included Belmont Park Poll, Billandri Poll, Coromandel Poll, Edale, Forest Springs Poll (link sire), Grass, Hill Padua Poll, Mumblebone (link sire), Nepowie Poll, and Woodyarrup Poll. New this year, was the measurement of feet and leg traits with five new feet and leg scores. Australian Merino Sire Evaluation Association executive officer Ben Swain said it was quite interesting on how rams can be very different in their feet structure. “We are also measuring three new udder and teat scores — they contribute about 7 per cent of difference in weaning weight,” he said. “For the next three years, all the sire evaluations sites around Australia will measure methane.” Mr Swain said the end-of-year trial result for the Katanning Research Flock would be available later this year. DPIRD’s Katanning Research Station is one of eight national sites that collects Merino sire data for the Yardstick program, from which breeding values are developed to compare performance within and across flocks.