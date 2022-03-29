It’s been a big start to the year for O’Connors, the largest Case IH dealer in Australia and New Zealand, with the company acquiring three Case IH dealerships in the eastern states.

The full Sunrise Ag dealerships in Swan Hill and Ouyen and the Case IH broadacre component of the Mildura outlet have been purchased by O’Connors, taking the company from 12 to 15 locations and expanding its reach into north-west Victoria.

The deal is expected to be finalised in early May.

O’Connors chief executive Gareth Webb said the Sunrise Ag dealerships were a good fit for the business and the expansion helped reinforce the strength of the O’Connors network.

“The Sunrise Ag location at Ouyen represents a strong broadacre farming area where we have considerable knowledge and experience, while Mildura and Swan Hill have more agricultural diversity where we can work to expand the reach of Case IH smaller horsepower machinery,” he said.

“That diversity is exciting for us and we see a lot of opportunities across the three locations.

“With each expansion of our business comes new opportunities and fresh challenges that our staff thrive on and from which our network can increase its buying power and build our parts and service departments.

“We’re looking forward to bringing these benefits to our new customers and ensuring uninterrupted support throughout the transition process.”

This most recent expansion extends O’Connors’ footprint from Ballarat in southern Victoria, north to Condobolin in the NSW’s Central West, and east to Corowa and Shepparton, linking up the dealership network. It follows last year’s acquisition of former Agrimac dealerships in Ballarat and St Arnaud.

CASE IH Australia and New Zealand general manager Pete McCann said the acquisition would help secure the Case IH brand in an important agricultural area.

“Customers in this region have been well-served by Sunrise Ag and we know this will continue under O’Connors’ ownership,” he said.

“They have always demonstrated outstanding customer service, and a commitment to staff expertise and after-sales support, building a network of thriving dealerships that serve the needs of their customers and get the best from their staff.

“It also helps ensure the ongoing strength and long-term viability of Case IH in Australia and New Zealand, which is important for not only the brand, but all the branches that comprise our extensive network.”

O’Connors has branches across three states, in Ballarat, Birchip, Bordertown, Condobolin, Corowa, Forbes, Grenfell, Horsham, Shepparton, St Arnaud, Warracknabeal and West Wyalong. It does not have a presence in WA.

“We look forward to working with Case IH customers in these new regions and helping deliver what they need to keep their businesses as profitable and efficient as possible,” Mr Webb said.