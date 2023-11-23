Machinery dealers have a “cautious outlook” for 2024 after a “noticeable pullback” in tractor sales across the country in October which has resulted in a 24 per cent decline in sales on the same time last year. Tractor and Machinery Association of Australia executive director Gary Northover said while the level of decline appeared high, about 12,000 tractors had been sold so far in 2023, “which is in line with what has traditionally been regarded as a strong year for sales”. “There has been a noticeable pullback in machinery sales and while the current sales volumes can be described as good, we remain cautious about the outlook for 2024 where the full impact of climate conditions, commodity prices, machinery price rises, and higher interest rates have a fuller effect,” Mr Northover said. He said for months the TMA had been reporting a slowdown in demand due to the predicted onset of drier weather, along with the ongoing increases in interest rates. “Clearly there is still solid demand for new machinery in the market as recent rains have brought some encouragement to farmers in the near term,” Mr Northover said. “Dealers continue to report solid inventory levels across the board with the biggest challenge being able to supply the precise machine being requested. “Supply chain bottlenecks appear to be easing due mainly to the lower volumes of machines coming into the country — which is particularly the case for containerised freight which is moving smoothly.” He said Roll On Roll Off freight continued to present the odd challenge due mainly to the stringent quarantine regulations in place which can have the effect of side-lining entire shipments if a single problem was detected. “This can be particularly stressful for time sensitive deliveries such as those required for harvest,” he said. Mr Northover said all States experienced significant drops in new tractor sales during October and WA was in line with last year and remained 19 per cent behind last year. Falls were experienced in all machine categories with the 200hp (150kw) plus range performing the strongest with the lowest decline of 8 per cent, remaining 16 per cent behind last year’s figures. “Sales of combine harvesters have stalled somewhat and are now in line with last year with just under 800 units sold so far in 2023,” Mr Northover said. “Baler sales enjoyed another healthy rise and are now 15 per cent ahead on a year-to-date basis and sales of out-front mowers are down by around 4 per cent compared with the same time last year.”