Nationals WA and Central Wheatbelt representative Lachlan Hunter has survived a shadow cabinet reshuffle, keeping his agriculture portfolio. The Northam-based Legislative Assembly member has held the portfolio since April last year after it was passed to him following the State election. Mr Hunter said he was pleased to continue in his capacity as shadow agriculture minister, less than a year after the last State election. “ As an Opposition, we’ve got not many foot soldiers, so making sure that we’re sharp in our attack on the Government with people’s key strengths is really, really important,” he said. “Obviously after 12 months of being in Opposition we’re regrouping — we’re working better than ever than we have with the Liberal Party. “But (I’m) obviously very happy that Shane (Love, Nationals WA leader) has kept me in the agriculture portfolio.” Albany’s Scott Leary was named Acting Speaker and was given the shadow heritage portfolio; shadow treasurer Sandra Brewer took on the housing portfolio, and the shadow commerce portfolio was appointed to David Bolt. Mr Hunter said the Nationals planned to keep the State Government on its toes on prominent issues, including the plan to buy back WA’s rail network, the demersal fishing ban, and ensuring continual funding for the WA Agricultural Research Collaboration. “Another focus will be — obviously not really portfolio-related — but the lighting issue on trains, which we’ve been advocating for for many years, and also the Government’s buyback of the freight rail network,” he said. “These are the questions that people keep on raising with me. While we’ve had a bumper crop in the Wheatbelt, the biggest crop ever, the Government still hasn’t released a freight network plan for our industry.”