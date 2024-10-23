John Deere’s Z370R Electric ZTrak Residential Zero Turn Mower, the company’s first fully electric grass cutter, has come to Australia. John Deere Australia & New Zealand small ag and turf marketing manager Erin Wagstaff said the Z370R was a “landmark addition” to the company’s range of garden equipment. “We have a range of specialist electric walk-behind mowers for golf courses but the Z370R is the first electric mower we’ve designed for everyday lawn fanatics — the backyard mowers who want a cost-effective, quality option that will last and is super easy to use,” she said. “John Deere is committed to meeting the evolving needs of our customers. “For some people, our standard petrol mowers are the preferred choice, while others have requested an electric version of our Z300 Series which we are delighted to now have available for pre-order.” The Z370R, which is powered by a 3.2 kWh lithium-ion battery, can mow up to two acres on a single charge. “The ability to operate in wet conditions is a huge advantage, as is being able to wash it down with a hose and not worry about battery damage,” Ms Wagstaff said. “Being electric, the Z370R is also quieter than its petrol equivalents, and the lack of engine vibration combined with the ergonomic design makes for a smooth, comfortable operating experience.” The battery is fully sealed to Ip66 rating, shielding it from the elements. “A number of electric options already on the market require the batteries to be taken out of the mower to be charged and then popped back in,” Ms Wagstaff said. “With the Z370R, you just plug it in and let the onboard Smart Charge Technology prevent overcharging and preserve the battery life. “There’s a lot less maintenance involved overall. You’re not having to continually fill up your fuel tank or worry about changing oil, air filters or belts. Over time, this means the Z370R will likely be the more cost-effective option as well.” The Z370R features John Deere exclusive mulch control, a weather-proof deck and a large LCD screen to monitor battery levels. The 42-inch and 48-inch Accel Deep mower deck options also have a deep draw and flat top design. The Z370R is now available to pre-order in 42-inch deck models. 48-inch deck models will be available in early 2025.