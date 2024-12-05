The strip and disc farming system can improve farm profits by increasing crop residue and ground cover while reducing evaporation and improving soil health, according to new research by a Nuffield scholar. New South Wales farmer Richard Quigley took on a Nuffield Scholarship to investigate the strip and disc system, motivated by his experience farming through the 2017-20 drought. Mr Quigley released his Nuffield report on November 28 following his research, which was financially supported by Cotton Australia and the Cotton Research and Development Corporation. In his report, Mr Quigley explored the benefits and challenges that come with the strip and disc system. Mr Quigley said the benefits were more prominent in below-average rainfall years. “For example, the extra soil moisture this year has allowed our crops to finish really well, with good grain fill and no or very little screenings,” he said. “I think it has real benefit to improve the yield and quality of dryland cotton crops by providing more plant available water, therefore allowing the crops to finish better. “I see the most benefit from stripper headers and increased levels of crop residue in Australia’s semi-arid grain growing regions and dryland cotton environments, and the benefits will be reduced in higher rainfall and cooler regions.” The strip and disc system uses a stripper header to harvest cereal crops, stripping the grain from the stem and leaving most of the plant material behind. Farmers then follow with a disc seeder, a sharp disc running on an angle that cuts a slot in the residue in the soil, into which the seed for the next crop is placed. Mr Quigley runs a mixed farming enterprise with his family, growing dryland wheat, barley, chickpeas, canola, and irrigated cotton. There are plans to pursue dryland cotton. The farm has an average annual rainfall of 480 millimetres and a measures evaporation of over 2000mm, making moisture the limiting factor in their crops. Mr Quigley said the strip and disc system led to a “significant increase” in harvest efficiency and throughput, reducing fuel burnt during harvest by up to 50 per cent. However, Mr Quigley admitted the system had its challenges. This included the fact that stripper headers are not compatible with conventional furrow irrigated cotton production in Australia without the help of additional residue management techniques. Mr Quigley said this meant many farmers would need new machinery to strip and disc. Despite this, Mr Quigley said the benefits of strip and disc outweighed the challenges. While speaking on the outcomes of his research, Mr Quigley also recommended individuals involved in agriculture to apply for the Nuffield experience. “We bonded with colleagues who are passionate about agriculture and are professionals in their respective fields,” he said. “It was great to bounce business ideas off them and get their insights. “But it’s not just people we travelled with – being a Nuffield scholar opens a lot of doors; it creates a connection with people in the agricultural world.”