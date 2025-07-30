WA’s first deer cull is under way to manage the State’s feral deer population before it spirals out of control.

Operations near Esperance are complete and culling near Harvey will begin this week.

The cull is expected to end in late August, with analysis to determine the effectiveness of controlling the feral deer population through aerial culls.

A Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development spokeswoman said the culling program was on track.

“The Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development is conducting localised aerial control for feral deer in the Esperance and Harvey areas,” she said.

“Operations are on schedule, with aerial control near Esperance now complete and control operations set to begin in the Harvey area this week.”

A two-year survey of feral deer populations covered 660sqkm near Esperance, 440sqkm near Harvey, and 41spkm near Muchea in 2023 and 2024.

More than 1500 feral deer were identified in the three targeted areas — with about 660 feral deer found near Esperance, about 700 near Harvey, and about 170 near Muchea.

A spokeswoman for WA Agriculture Minister Jackie Jarvis previously told the Countryman the State was in a “unique” position to control feral deer populations while they were still “relatively small and localised”.

A declared pest, feral deer damage the environment and the agriculture industry by grazing on native plants, competing with native animals for food and habitat resources, impacting water quality and soil properties, and damaging pasture, commercial crops and orchards.

Additionally, they act as carriers for pathogens and diseases, and can transmit exotic livestock diseases to sheep, goats, and cattle.

Australia is home to more than 1.5 million feral deer, the population exploding from about 80,000 in 1980.

Landholders who see feral deer on their property can report sightings using the FeralScan App or online at feralscan.org.au.