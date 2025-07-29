Muchea Livestock Centre has been recognised as the country’s leading industry advocate for its quiet advocacy for the saleyard sector and leadership.

The centre was awarded the 2025 Industry Advocate Award at the 2025 National Saleyard Conference for its leadership and impact across animal welfare, support for people and industry, economic contribution, and community value.

The Muchea Livestock Centre is WA’s largest dual-species saleyard, and handles over 500,000 sheep and 70,000 cattle annually.

Western Australian Meat Industry Authority chief executive I-Lyn Loo said the award belonged to every member of the team whose works inspired others, strengthens the community, and lifts the entire sector.

Camera Icon Muchea Livestock Centre. Credit: Danella Bevis / Countryman

“We are proud to receive the Industry Advocate Award 2025 and humbled to be recognised for our role in quietly advocating the importance of saleyards in the livestock supply chain,” she said.

“We’re passionate about sharing our knowledge and capability with our colleagues and wider community in WA and across Australia — particularly in providing a facility to inspire and practically equip the next generation of agribusiness leaders.

“This award belongs to every member of our team.

“Their quiet, consistent actions have made a lasting impact — not just at Muchea, but across the industry.”

WAMIA operates and manages the centre, and has led the way in implementing constant animal welfare coverage, on-site veterinary oversight, and low-stress handling training.

The centre has also rolled out a successful system of electronic identification scanning for sheep and goats in support of national traceability reforms.

Saleyards Australia executive officer Amy Perfrement said the centre had taken a “proactive” approach in affecting change and providing quiet and consistent industry advocacy.

“Muchea Livestock Centre has taken a proactive approach, not waiting for change, but being the change,” she said.

“They have embraced their role in shaping the future of the industry reflecting the key pillars we value at Saleyards Australia — animal welfare, operational best practice, community, integrity, and care for the environment.

“Leadership isn’t always loud, and Muchea proves that quiet, consistent action can have a lasting impact.

“Now more than ever, the role of saleyards in connecting producers, agents, and buyers is vital.

“In current markets, saleyards are proving to be an excellent option for livestock producers to sell their stock and Muchea is a shining example of how this can be done well.”

WA Agriculture Minister Jackie Jarvis congratulated the Muchea Livestock Centre team and WAMIA for the “well-earned” recognition.

“Saleyards provide an additional market for livestock, which means more competition and better outcomes for producers and the industry as a whole,” she said.

“WAMIA are leading with integrity, implementing best practice biosecurity and animal welfare frameworks, and looking after their people through strong work health and safety systems.”