Stirlings to Coast Farmers members have been putting their new small plot seeder, sprayer and drone to work thanks to an infrastructure grant from the Grains Research and Development Corporation. The recent arrival of the equipment marked a major milestone for the Albany-based grower group, which is committed to advancing agricultural research and innovation in the Great Southern. SCF chief executive Lizzie von Perger said the purchase would transform the way the group conducted trials and responded to seasonal challenges. “Our research and development team is thrilled,” she said, adding that the new equipment had given SCF the flexibility to run its own trials. “This investment will allow us to deliver even more value to local growers with timely and relevant trials and will help contribute to the long-term success of agriculture in our region.” The seeder and sprayer will allow for precise and timely experimentation, enabling SCF to address specific issues faced by local growers as they come up. The multi-spectral drone will allow the group to obtain accurate information on crop growth and health with the use of Normalised Difference Vegetation Index readings. NDVI is used to quantify vegetation greenness and is useful in understanding crop density and assessing changes in plant health. By having their own equipment, Ms von Perger said the group could not only manage funded trials more efficiently, but also tailor local trial programs based on local needs. GRDC senior regional manager — west Peter Bird said GRDC was committed to “investing in a way that makes a genuine difference for growers”. “GRDC is investing in infrastructure in regional areas to support research, development and extension at a local level and ensure those working in these key roles on the ground have the equipment and buildings to support on-farm research and extension that is delivered directly to growers,” he said.