Bencubbin’s broadacre farming country will be on display to hundreds of people thanks to the launch of a new sporting event designed to celebrate the local community.

The natural landscape within the Shire of Mt Marshall has begun to transform into a technicoloured tapestry, as is usual for this time of year, just in time for the Mt Marshall Gravel Grind on July 10 and 11.

The event will involve both cycling and running categories, designed for a range of abilities, as well as family-friendly activities, food and entertainment.

While the event was said to test an avid racer’s endurance and consistency, it was the rich agricultural landscape that would be the real attraction for participants.

Shire president Tony Sachse said the shire was proud to have created an event that showcased this “special part of the Wheatbelt”.

The event would showcase the natural landscapes, hospitality and community spirit of the Mt Marshall region while encouraging visitors in WA to spend time in the local towns and support regional businesses, he said.

“It brings people together, activates our facilities and gives local clubs, volunteers and businesses a chance to be part of something exciting and new,” Mr Sachse said.

“We want locals to come along, enjoy the atmosphere, support the participants and join us for the evening entertainment.

“It’s a chance to welcome visitors and show what regional communities do best.”

Mr Sachse said gravel riding was chosen as it was one of the fastest‑growing sports in Australia.

“This event caters to everyone — from elite endurance athletes chasing a 150km challenge to families and first‑timers who simply want to be part of something fun and inclusive,” he said.

“Our course is flat and fast, which means riders can expect quicker times, but it also offers very few chances to rest.

“Without long downhill sections to recover on, it becomes a true test of endurance and consistency.”

Course maps and route information will be released soon.

The Wheatbelt Way, a self-drive touring route through the northern Wheatbelt, was also being advertised as part of the event.

The trail runs through Bencubbin, Beacon, Dowerin, Koorda, Mukinbudin, Nungarin, Trayning, Westonia and Wyalkatchem, giving visitors the chance to explore the wildflowers, granite outcrops, salt lakes and classic WA country on the way.

Mr Sachse said the event had the potential to become a flagship annual event for the region.

“The long‑term legacy of this event will be felt well beyond race day,” he said.