The Murchison pastoral community say they feel “disappointed” by the launch of a petition calling for an end to the dingo bounty in their area, arguing international scrutiny on a local matter is not productive. On September 30, Wooleen Station owners David and Frances Pollock started a Change.org petition calling for the “immediate cessation” of the Murchison shire’s dingo bounty scheme following the disappearance and suspected shooting of their two “pet” dingoes, Steven and Eulalia. Murchison shire president and pastoralist Rossco Foulkes-Taylor said he felt “very sad” for the Pollocks when he first heard about the disappearance of Eulalia and Steven. “I thought ‘what I bugger of a day’ (when) you find out some animals that you love have been targeted,” he said. However, those feelings turned to disappointment and surprise when Mr Foulkes-Taylor found out a petition had been launched criticising his shire’s handling of dingoes. The Murchison shire offers a $100 bounty for dingo scalps. Registered shooters need permission from station owners who must also verify the location of the kill before the bounty can be claimed. Mr Foulkes-Taylor said no bounty had been paid out, and he did not suspect it was a local who had possibly shot the two dingoes. He said he couldn’t “quite reconcile the relevance” of using a public petition to pressure a local government into change. “We are given a job . . . to best serve the interests of the majority of our electors,” he said. “At the moment, the council sees dingo control as a way we can contribute towards our local district.” Ms Pollock admitted she did not think the petition would be successful in swaying the local community, but she believed the campaign had helped “re-educate” people. “I think we believe a lot of the time, culture trumps common sense,” she said. “(However) we’ve been able to raise awareness around the importance of dingoes in landscapes and ecosystems, and the role they have. “There’s a myth that’s become entrenched in Australian culture around calling dingoes ‘wild dogs’ but all of the science that’s come out recently shows it is a myth, they’re not wild dogs.” She also said the Pollocks have “full respect” for Mr Foulkes-Taylor, who is their neighbour. “It’s extremely difficult to live in a local community and know you’re causing hurt and conflict within that community, but also, at what point do you have to push your own values aside in order to fit in?” Mr Foulkes-Taylor said both the shire and the community have been supportive of Wooleen’s unorthodox approach to dingoes, however, trying to force local pastoralists to accept the apex predator would not work. “I have a letter, a written letter from every pastoralist surrounding Wooleen saying ‘could you please continue your help towards feral animal control to help us stay in business’,” he said. “No other property in the shire gets dollars in the bank from their approach to dingoes. “Wooleen does, and that is not a crime . . . but, for them to turn around and try and convert everyone else to their way of thinking, I think is unreasonable.” Mr Foulkes-Taylor said he has seen many “brutal” things while living on the land, and the depiction of dingoes provided by the Pollocks does not present “the full picture”. “They (dingoes) will wound and maim an animal and it will die slowly,” he said. “Livestock will always be vulnerable to packs of dingoes. If you ever watch the nature shows, large predators work and outsmart their prey by singling out the weaker, or the younger or the smaller animal. “It’s not the dingo’s fault, they’re very good at what they do . . . But they cannot, in my opinion, co-exist realistically with livestock production.” Murchison pastoralist Jorgen Jensen also levelled criticisms against the petition, and commended how Mr Foulkes-Taylor had reacted to recent events. “I think Rossco’s handled it incredibly well . . . I think he’s handled it appropriately. More then appropriately actually,” he said. “It’s an unfortunate turn of events that’s led to him having to defend him and his shire.” Mr Jensen said the international petition has “zero credibility,” because the signatories most likely do not understand the emotional and economic toll dingoes have on pastoralists. “In this day and age, you’ll always get people who’ll want to throw their two bobs worth in, and I just disregard it completely, because unless they have some experience, knowledge or skin in the game, I don’t see why anyone would listen to it,” he said. “It’s a sign of the times. That’s what people do. It’s pretty easy to send off a pretty fiery email or message on a platform to criticise someone about something you really don’t understand or you’ve heard one side of.” The Pollocks plan to present the final petition at the November council meeting.