I’d like to welcome you to the 49th annual Newdegate Machinery Field Days. It’s great to be back for another year.

I am honoured to be announcing this year’s theme for the Newdegate Machinery Field Days is, “Growing Mental Health”.

At today’s opening, we have the Mental Health and Aboriginal Affairs Minister Stephen Dawson to represent rural mental health.

He is supported by Lifeline along with their ambassador, former Australian cricketer Brad Hogg, who is joining us to help raise awareness and reduce the stigma surrounding mental wellbeing.

Those of you who entered town from the south may well have spotted our Blue Tree.

The community came together with the Newdegate Primary School to embrace and highlight the importance of mental health in rural communities with this symbolic act.

The idea of the Blue Tree Project combined well with our theme of Growing Mental Health and now has made a prominent impact on the landscape as you enter the field days.

The message of the blue trees — “by spreading the paint and spreading the message that ‘it’s OK to not be OK’,”, will be well received by many of you as you enter the field days. The Regional Men’s Health Initiative, Holyoake of Narrogin and other representatives are around to answer any questions or concerns regarding mental health.

You can also call Lifeline on 13 11 14.

In farming news, the Tractor and Machinery Association of Australia has reported that tractor sales in Australia have increased by 29 per cent compared to the previous year.

They praised the industry on their achievements given the impacts COVID-19 restrictions have had on suppliers, shipping and staffing.

Talking with local machinery dealers, they have seen similar sales increases through their businesses across both harvest and seeding equipment.

As a whole, I feel this will be seen across all sectors of the agricultural economy.

The weather has been in our favour and hopefully the good news will be carried into the following season with increases in sales of both new and used equipment.

This current environment of potential higher than average yields and prices holding promise exciting times for our exhibitors.

The added pressure of COVID-19 restrictions has affected some exhibitors, but I hope that when restrictions start to lift, we will see them back.

The community has this year been working towards major renovations of the Newdegate Country Club.

The renovations currently under way will greatly improve the facilities for both the golf and bowling members for many years to come.

Our well-known Tractor and Plough Bar — run by the local Newdegate Football Club — has been upgraded in the kitchen and serving area.

We have also upgraded the electricity grid on the Field Days site with the goal of reducing the amount of time and labour required in setting up for future events.

I would like to take this opportunity to particularly thank our coordinators for their efforts in making the Newdegate Machinery Field Days come together.

You donating your time goes a long way in helping your community and surrounding areas.

Extra coordinators have been added to help with the management of COVID-19 during the Field Days.

Without their support, things would have been extra challenging for the committee.

To all the family and friends of Newdegate Machinery Field Days, I welcome you here once again to the 49th annual event. I would like you to show your gratitude to our sponsors who make this a wonderful show.

Read the full Newdegate Machinery Field Days program here.