It’s the talk of the town and the hottest ticket around

Twinkling fairy lights and a starlit sky set the scene for this year’s Twilight Long Table Dinner, one of the highlights of the Gascoyne Food Festival.

Culinary legend Anna Gare teamed with an all-female cast of chefs as they cooked and chatted their way through the evening event at Bentwater Plantation at Carnarvon.

On the menu: scallops, crab, prawn skewers and an Asian salad for starters, whiting in cultured buttermilk and herb ricotta cavatelli for entree, followed by a main of charcoal grilled Wagyu beef neck steak, gnocchi and miso pumpkin.

Dessert was a meringue nest with caramel, cream and local banana, and a sapote brownie.

The dinner to highlight local produce was just one of the events in the Gascoyne Food Festival, a celebration of life and food in the region.

