A taste of our best at Gascoyne Food Festival Twilight Long Table Dinner

Cally Dupe
Cathy Bird, of Carnarvon, Caitlin Bird, of Perth, and Liana Frzop, of Carnarvon.
Camera IconCathy Bird, of Carnarvon, Caitlin Bird, of Perth, and Liana Frzop, of Carnarvon. Credit: Countryman

It’s the talk of the town and the hottest ticket around

Twinkling fairy lights and a starlit sky set the scene for this year’s Twilight Long Table Dinner, one of the highlights of the Gascoyne Food Festival.

Culinary legend Anna Gare teamed with an all-female cast of chefs as they cooked and chatted their way through the evening event at Bentwater Plantation at Carnarvon.

On the menu: scallops, crab, prawn skewers and an Asian salad for starters, whiting in cultured buttermilk and herb ricotta cavatelli for entree, followed by a main of charcoal grilled Wagyu beef neck steak, gnocchi and miso pumpkin.

Dessert was a meringue nest with caramel, cream and local banana, and a sapote brownie.

The dinner to highlight local produce was just one of the events in the Gascoyne Food Festival, a celebration of life and food in the region.

Will Moncrieff, Paul Archer, Shannon Archer, and Anthea Mann, all of Perth.
Camera IconWill Moncrieff, Paul Archer, Shannon Archer, and Anthea Mann, all of Perth. Credit: Countryman
Gascoyne Food Festival chair Paul Kely and WA Agriculture Minister Alannah MacTiernan.
Camera IconGascoyne Food Festival chair Paul Kely and WA Agriculture Minister Alannah MacTiernan. Credit: Countryman
Corey Walsh and Jessica Taukiri, of Carnarvon.
Camera IconCorey Walsh and Jessica Taukiri, of Carnarvon. Credit: Countryman
Rosanda Yelash, and Adrea Pitcher, of Carnarvon.
Camera IconRosanda Yelash, and Adrea Pitcher, of Carnarvon. Credit: Countryman
Andre Paulino and Jessica Lulich, of Carnarvon.
Camera IconAndre Paulino and Jessica Lulich, of Carnarvon. Credit: Countryman
Estella Scott, Leo Scott, eight months, Megan Babun and Caroline Claassens, all of Carnarvon.
Camera IconEstella Scott, Leo Scott, eight months, Megan Babun and Caroline Claassens, all of Carnarvon. Credit: Countryman
Richard and Sharon Liddell, of Carnarvon.
Camera IconRichard and Sharon Liddell, of Carnarvon. Credit: Countryman
North West MLA Vince Catania, Shire of Carnarvon president Eddie Smith and Ashburton Air Services owner David Forrest.
Camera IconNorth West MLA Vince Catania, Shire of Carnarvon president Eddie Smith and Ashburton Air Services owner David Forrest. Credit: Countryman
Harry McKeough, of Carey Downs Station, Michael Nixon, of Carnarvon, and Tim Meecham, of Quobba Station.
Camera IconHarry McKeough, of Carey Downs Station, Michael Nixon, of Carnarvon, and Tim Meecham, of Quobba Station. Credit: Countryman
Sarah Meecham, of Quobba Station, Melinda Nixon, of Busselton, Margaret Buswell, of Busselton, and Con Kean, of Busselton
Camera IconSarah Meecham, of Quobba Station, Melinda Nixon, of Busselton, Margaret Buswell, of Busselton, and Con Kean, of Busselton Credit: Countryman
Mark Burns and Kieran Cooney, of Carnarvon.
Camera IconMark Burns and Kieran Cooney, of Carnarvon. Credit: Countryman

