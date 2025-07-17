A new interactive dashboard launched by AgHealth Australia is set to transform how farm-related injuries and fatalities are tracked across the country — providing real-time insights into one of Australia’s most dangerous industries. The Rural Media Farm Injury Dashboard, the first tool of its kind in the agricultural sector, aims to improve safety awareness by allowing users to monitor on-farm incidents as they occur. It draws on live media reports to create interactive charts and heatmaps that allow users to explore incident types, geographic trends, and contributing factors from 2020 to the present. During that time, there have been 282 fatalities and 768 injuries reported on Australian farms. AgHealth research team member Kerri-Lynn Peachey said the dashboard was a “critical step forward in improving farm safety” and was designed to complement existing coronial and workers’ compensation data. “By providing real-time insights into the types of incidents occurring on farms, we can better understand the risks and work together to prevent future injuries and fatalities in a timely manner,” she said. “It’s a tool for awareness, education and ultimately, saving lives.” So far in 2025, there have been 17 reported on-farm fatalities — six of which were confirmed as work-related, seven are undetermined, and four were non-work-related. An additional 87 injuries have been reported, 64 of them work-related. Tractors have accounted for 45 of the deaths and 81 of the injuries reported between 2020 and 2025, while there have been 47 deaths and 225 injuries caused by quad bikes. A further 40 deaths and 41 injuries were caused by side-by-side vehicles. Ms Peachey said as a broadacre farmer from New South Wales herself, she knew how quickly things could go wrong on-farm. “Farm injuries aren’t just a cost; they also result in a loss of production, impacting individuals, farm operations and rural communities across Australia,” she said. “The Dashboard’s charts and heatmaps will help to inform farm safety initiatives by highlighting current risks and contributing factors.” The Rural Media Farm Injury Dashboard was developed by AgHealth as part of the Ag Safety Data Net project, funded by the Rural Safety and Health Alliance. Data is available from 2020 to present and is free to access via the AgHealth website. The Rural Safety and Health Alliance is a collaboration of seven Rural Research and Development Corporations, including AgriFutures Australia, Australian Eggs, Australian Pork Limited, Australian Wool Innovation, Cotton Research and Development Corporation, Dairy Australia and Grains Research and Development Corporation – that coinvest in research to improve safety on Australian farms.