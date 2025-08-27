Women in agriculture had the opportunity to speed-date agricultural specialists at the 2025 Women in Farming conference, hearing from a crop marketer, an agronomist, an insurance broker, and a livestock agent. The annual event was held at Albany’s Retravision Stadium on August 20 following a meet-and-greet at Great Southern Grammar on August 19. With Esther Price acting as MC, the panel kicked off with each agriculture specialist introducing themselves to the room and describing what their work consisted of. Narrikup farmer and agronomist Laura Carter explained the role of an agronomist and her current challenge of staying on top of the latest agronomy news while juggling the demands of her one-year-old daughter. “An agronomist is essentially just someone who has a relationship with the farm, and they are there to advise the farm and the farm business on soils, crops, pastures, the health of them, the fertility, fungicides, herbicides, soil testing, and maintaining that relationship across the year,” she said. Ms Carter said it had been a big challenge juggling multiple responsibilities, but she found having her own farm was an advantage to keep her finger on the agronomic pulse. “We’ve got our own farm so I’m sort of keeping in touch there, but you do have to sort through the baby brain to keep your eye on it, and keep up to date with all of the latest products and what everyone’s doing,” she said. Country Wide Insurance Brokers account manager Fiona Kirk lives in Wagin and is a self-proclaimed wannabe farmer with a small herd of Highland cattle. She said agriculture insurance brokers prided themselves on understanding their clients and understanding their farming enterprises and their needs. “We’re explaining, in layman’s terms, to our clients what the insurers mean by all the insurance jargon,” she said. “That’s what we’re paid to do and we work for you guys (farmers), we don’t work for insurance companies. “We earn a commission, which is now a requirement by ASIC, one of our financial governing bodies, where we have to tell you that we earn commissions. That’s how we operate our business, but at the end of the day we’re working for the best outcomes for our clients, not the insurance companies. “We go in and advocate for what you’re wanting, and individualise for everyone’s circumstances.” Farmgate Advisory grain marketer Richard Avery grew up on a sheep and beef farm in New Zealand and has held operational roles on WA Farms before taking on a grain marketing role following the deregulation of the Australian wheat market He said growers needed to understand their primary objective in hiring a grain marketer and what problems they were trying to solve for the most effective service. “I make this case for anybody who comes on to your farm or into your business. Any dollar that’s being spent out of your business — try to articulate what that dollar is being used for,” Mr Avery said. “What’s the problem within our business that we’re trying to solve? Is it looking for a new opportunity? Is it tidying up something you’re currently doing? “Less is often more when it comes to ground marketing? “For some reason there’s an element of us that all want to make it really complicated and just really complex.” Nutrien livestock agent and auctioneer Jarrad Hubbard has recently made the move to Mt Barker and has been immersed in the livestock industry since an early age. He said a core aspect of his role was providing the best advice for farmers and their enterprises. “We try and provide them with reassurance that we’re doing the best we can for your business, because ultimately as a commission agent, as I am, and some businesses are structured differently, the more you make, the more we make,” Mr Hubbard said. “At the same time, we don’t get paid to draft sheep, we get paid to sell them. “If we’ve got confidence moving into the market, we’ll try and do our best we can for you.”