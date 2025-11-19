Aussie cattle farmers welcome lifting of Trump tariffs

For Leigh McLarty, a beef producer from Pinjarra, news that US president Donald Trump had lifted a 10 per cent tariff on Australian beef came as a relief — and a little bit of vindication. Mr McLarty, who spoke to Countryman when the tariffs were first announced, said he wasn’t surprised to hear about the backflip when it was announced last week, saying he believed the US needed Australian beef. “This is due to a shortage of US beef supplies,” he said. “My guess is there was pressure from US consumers, who were not prepared to pay increased food prices . . . particularly with the short supplies of domestic US beef threatening further price rises.” Back when the tariffs were first imposed, Mr McLarty — a fifth-generation farmer who farms with his son Nick — voiced his concerns about the impact on prices, saying the US was the “most influential market for the pricing of our beef”. Mr McLarty is nearly exclusively focused on beef breeding, with a Shorthorn cattle base crossbred with Simmental and Red Angus. Like many Australian beef producers, Mr McLarty believed the initial decision to slap a 10 per cent tariff on Aussie beef imports was strange because the US — whose farmers have been destocking cattle because of dry conditions — simply did not have the beef it needed to feed its population. With the US at least two years from restocking its cattle herd after years of declining numbers, Mr McLarty said the tariffs’ impact was more likely to be felt long-term. “I thought Trump’s initial tariff on Australian beef was backwards because they were so short of US domestic beef,” he said, before taking a dig that perhaps Mr Trump didn’t want to “pay more to enjoy a Happy Meal.” The US is Australia’s biggest boxed sheep and beef export market, representing nearly a third of the trade, with both markets worth more than $US1 billion ($1.6b) last year. And US consumers’ insatiable appetite showed no sign of waning earlier this year, with the country nearly solely responsible for a boxed beef export boom that continues to rise. Americans eat about six billion hamburgers containing Australian beef each year, with US fast food chains combining lower-fat Aussie beef with fattier US beef. “(The demand) stimulates Australia’s other overseas export beef markets,” Mr McLarty said. “Australia will be better off without the US tariffs — I know our politicians will take credit for this backflip from Trump, but I don’t think they were an influence. “Australian beef producers have a lot of confidence, and it is where it needs to be — prices and demand are good.”