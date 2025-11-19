Yougawalla Pastoral Company manager Haydn Sale has been named the new chair of the Kimberley Pilbara Cattlemen’s Association, returning to lead the organisation he helped found a decade ago. Mr Sale was appointed to the role at an executive meeting earlier this month, replacing previous chair Jak Andrews — who stepped down as chair and from the board after serving the maximum term limit of six years. Existing executive member Russell Cooke, who owns Kununurra-based Red Range Stock Feeds, was appointed vice-chair, replacing Kimberley Agriculture and Pastoral Company general manager Shane Dunn who had also reached his term limit. Mr Sale was one of two newcomers to the board, with Broome-based owner of Alliance Ag John Doble joining the organisation as an executive member. Former chair David Stoate, of Anna Plains Station, stayed on as treasurer after taking up that role in 2022. Mr Sale previously served on the board as an executive member until 2022, when he had to step down after reaching his term limit. He said he had enjoyed watching the growth of the organisation since it was set up in 2015, and was eager to get back into advocating for northern pastoralists. “I want to continue to represent the industry up here and all the different issues . . . from high-level Federal issues down to the local level,” Mr Sale said. “The organisation has grown from scratch . . . especially during the past three or four years, which has been great. “The conference has become really big . . . and is really well attended . . . it has really got its legs.” Originally from Melbourne, Mr Sale started his journey in the Kimberley in the mid-2000s and, with wife Jane, was instrumental in building up Yougawalla Pastoral Company before selling it to Alberta Investment Management Corporation, or AIMCo, in 2023. As part of the deal, the Sales remained as the on-ground mangers of the cattle portfolio and to this day still manage Yougawalla, Margaret River and Bulka stations across the central Kimberley. In August 2024, AIMCo also struck a deal to acquire the Yeeda Aggregation — including Yeeda Station, Mount Jowlaenga, and the Kimberley Meat Company with its abattoir at Derby. Mr Cooke, who lives in Kununurra with wife Sophie, runs a mango and turf farm as well as their supplement stock feed business. He has also served as a committee member of the Kununurra Campdraft and Rodeo Association for 10 years, and joined the KPCA as an executive member four years ago after being approached by Mr Andrews. For Mr Cooke, it was a way to channel his passion about the pastoral industry and northern WA. “I have really enjoyed working with likeminded people... and with terrific leaders, who are motivated and forward-thinking,” he said. “WA has large revenue source in the mining sector and agriculture sometimes gets left out of discussions. “It is so important we have a voice... it is extremely important we are heard and not forgotten.” The KPCA board is made up of nine members from across the Kimberley and Pilbara, including Lux Lethbridge of Warrawagine Cattle Co, Beth Schafer of Liveringa Station, Cob de Pledge, of Yanrey Station, and James Camp, of Napier Downs Station.