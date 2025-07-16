WA’s poultry industry is breathing a sigh of relief after Australia was officially declared free of high pathogenicity avian influenza in poultry after the successful eradication of a recent outbreak in Victoria. The final confirmed case of the H7 strain was reported on February 25 at a poultry farm near Meredith in regional Victoria after a co-ordinated emergency response and months of surveillance. The outbreak was officially declared eradicated on June 13 and the World Organisation for Animal Health announced Australia’s HPAI-free status on June 24. The WOAH has now published Australia’s self-declaration, offering global transparency and reaffirming the effectiveness of the nation’s biosecurity and disease response systems. The outcome has been welcomed by poultry producers across the country, particularly in WA, where the industry had been on high alert to prevent the spread of the virus. It marks another successful containment of HPAI in Australia, which has eradicated several outbreaks over the past 50 years, including cases in 2024 across Victoria, NSW and the ACT. Australia’s chief veterinary officer Dr Beth Cookson commended the rapid and co-ordinated effort led by Agriculture Victoria and emphasised the importance of collaboration across sectors. “Agriculture Victoria has effectively implemented response activities to eradicate H7 HPAI in poultry on affected farms and completed proof of freedom surveillance,” Dr Cookson said. “Their efforts, with support from government, industry, business and communities, show why working together is so important because Australia’s biosecurity is a shared responsibility.” Dr Cookson also urged ongoing vigilance, saying it was key to keeping Australia safe. The successful eradication ensures continued access to international markets for Australian poultry products and reaffirms the country’s strong standing in global animal health and food safety. Victoria experienced Australia’s biggest avian influenza outbreak to date last year, which severely reduced the number of laying hens across the country and pushed egg prices up. The outbreak spread across NSW and the ACT, with an estimated 2.4 million birds culled.