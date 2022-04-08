Live samples of the lumpy skin virus will be imported into Australia as efforts ramp up to develop a vaccine for the potentially deadly disease that could stop WA’s northern cattle industry in its tracks.

The Federal Government granted approval on Friday after the Cattle Council of Australia called for infectious disease experts to be given access to live samples so they could develop an approved mRNA vaccine.

In a statement, the Government said importation of the disease was necessary to “accelerate diagnostic capacity and test vaccines”.

“The Australian Government is opening a pathway to import live lumpy skin virus, following consultation, risk assessment and appropriate regulatory controls,” a spokesperson said.

Federal Agriculture Minister David Littleproud said the move would help ensure industry had the best possible vaccine protection for emergency use and a well-developed national diagnostic capacity for early detection.

“Import of live virus is our best bet to prepare and protect Australia, and it is not a decision that we have taken lightly,” he said.

“Live virus would only be held at our world-leading Australian Centre for Disease Preparedness under strict containment.

“Importing live virus would also lead to opportunities to develop more suitable vaccines, which will be of benefit to not just Australia but also the Asia-Pacific region.”

Camera Icon Lumpy skin disease causes painful skin lesions, fever, watery eyes, loss of appetite, sluggishness and in some cases death. Credit: Supplied/DAWE / DAWE

Mr Littleproud said the Department of Agriculture, Water and the Environment would work with the ACDP to ensure the safe import, and would undertake more detailed consultation with industry, states and territories.

“It is good to see we have support from our peak industry bodies and state colleagues to take this step,” he said.

“To provide additional assurance, I have asked the Inspector-General of Biosecurity to review the proposed import process and compliance controls.

“I welcome the decision by the department to appoint a dedicated senior officer to a new role to co-ordinate national action to protect Australia and implement preparedness strategies.”

An mRNA vaccine uses a copy of a molecule called messenger RNA to produce an immune response.

While mRNA vaccines do not contain the live virus, its importation would help scientists learn to fight the potentially deadly disease.

Importation of the virus — which poses no threat to humans —would not change Australia’s disease status.

Lumpy skin disease has never been detected in Australia but has been spreading rapidly throughout the world in recent years, becoming established in Africa, the Middle East, South-East Europe, Kazakhstan and Russia.

Camera Icon Painful lesions are just one symptom of lumpy skin disease in cattle. Credit: Supplied/DAWE / DAWE

Australian authorities have been on high alert since early March, when Indonesian authorities detected the disease in cattle in 31 villages in Sumatra’s Riau Province.

“There is now a significant risk that the disease has spread beyond the Sumatran province where it was first detected and is likely already more widespread,” a DAWE spokesperson said.

“Impacts would be felt across the live animal export trade, and by exporters of genetic materials, dairy products, animal by-products such as hides, and some meat products.”

Mr Littleproud recently warned Australia’s live export trade would be “stopped overnight” if lumpy skin disease arrived here.

Last week’s Federal Budget included $15 million of funding in the fight against the disease, including expediting an approved vaccine for use in Australia.

The disease is spread by biting insects and the movement of infected animals and contaminated equipment, and has the ability to travel on the monsoon to Northern Australia.

It causes emaciation, painful skin lesions, fever, loss of appetite, sluggishness, decreased milk production, reproductive losses and in some cases death.

Any suspected cases of lumpy skin disease should be reported immediately to the Emergency Animal Disease Watch Hotline on 1800 675 888.