The Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry is calling on farmers and other stakeholders to have their say on the Dairy Industry Code as a consultation period opens up. The aim of the Code, which came into effect in 2020, is to promote fair trading in the dairy industry and to impose minimum standards of conduct on farmers and milk processors. This consultation comes after DAFF’s first review of the Code in 2021 made several recommendation for improvements to the then-new code. This included addressing issues such as small business definitions and exemptions, MSA variation requirements, non-exclusive contract arrangements and minimum prices in multi-year contracts. The report also recommended clarifying the definition of “minimum price” and working with industry stakeholders to make improvements to price transparency in the dairy industry. Acting Deputy Secretary of the Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry Policy Group Dr Jared Greenville said a second review on the Code will still go ahead as planned, but the consultation period will put DAFF in a “better position” to make improvements suggested by the first review. “The first code review identified several topics that warranted further exploration before a second review can commence,” Dr Greenville said. “This consultation is an opportunity to ensure we can capture more evidence about concerns identified in the first review so that the Code can adapt to best represent the needs of our dairy industry.” Dr Greenville said the Code was important for promoting fair business. “The code helps balance bargaining power between dairy farmers and dairy processors,” he said. “It’s important that we ensure that the code remains up-to-date and continues to support our dairy industry now and into the future. “I encourage those with an interest in fair and open dairy industry negotiations to get involved in the consultation.” Stakeholders can provide input by visiting the Dairy Industry Code consultation online. Submissions close at 5pm on March 15.