WA’s best beef and lamb can be found in Boyup Brook and Beermullah, according to judges tasked with making the hard call at this year’s Perth Royal Branded Meat Awards. Wyloo Pastoral Co, owned by Warren and Lori Pensini, won the champion WA beef gong at this year’s awards after being recognised for its grass-fed Blackwood Valley Beef brand. Champion WA lamb went to Wakedale Farm, which is owned by Jess and Brad Alp and based at Beermullah near Gingin. It was the first time both agribusinesses had entered the competition, which both Ms Alp and Mr Pensini agreed was a great benchmark and a valuable marketing tool for small businesses. Blackwood Valley Beef and Wakedale Farm both claimed multiple honours at this year’s awards, with Blackwood Valley also winning the champion grass-fed beef and champion single origin beef gongs, and Wakedale also winning champion open lamb. Mr Pensini — who farms across 664ha at his farm, Paraway — said winning three trophies was a “pretty amazing” result. He and wife Lori founded Blackwood Valley Beef in 2006 after moving to the South West from a cattle station in the Pilbara in 2001. “It’s a real acknowledgement of years of hard work,” he said. “Producing consistent grass-fed beef in WA isn’t easy, and we have invested a lot in regenerating our pastures and refining our system. “This was our first time entering, and the results genuinely surprised us.” The Pensinis were judged on a whole strip loin from an Angus heifer, bred from Lawson Angus bloodlines. Ms Alp said the win was “just incredible” for Wakedale Farm, which has been supplying top-quality premium prime lamb to gourmet butcher shops and direct to consumers through door to door deliveries for several years. Ms Alp and her husband are third-generation farmers, running crossbred sheep and Black Angus cattle at their properties in Gingin and Badgingarra, with a focus on producing top-quality beef and lamb. They were judged on a rack of lamb, with judges finding it superior in terms of tenderness, juiciness, flavour, and overall eating experience. “We were blown away to win the top award,” she said. “This really gives us and our customers the confidence in our product, and sets us apart. “We are one of many paddock-to-plate producers, and this really shows that what we are doing is working.” As well as producing a premium product, the Alps work hard to share their paddock-to-plate story and to educate consumers about agriculture more broadly. “Our business is an extension of our own family table . . . so I am sharing what we eat with the broader community,” Ms Alp said. “It is amazing to be able to put a product on the table that people really love. “We really work hard to bridge that gap between the farmer and the consumer . . . by talking to consumers and through social media.” The Branded Meats lamb and beef categories were assessed by a panel of five judges led by head judge Stephen Clarke. This year’s competition drew a record 245 entries from 44 exhibitors across WA, South Australia, New South Wales, Queensland and Victoria, with a total 16 champion trophies, 42 gold medals, 68 silver medals, and 76 bronze medals awarded. Each year, the Royal Agricultural Society of WA crowns the finest food and beverages from across Australia, across a range of categories including dairy, branded meats, smallgoods, bread and pastry, chocolate, wine, beer, and distilled spirits. Blackwood Valley Beef and Wakedale Farm weren’t the only WA brands recognised at this year’s awards, with Futari Wagyu at Albany taking home the champion export beef accolade for its Signature MS 8/9 line. Busselton and Fremantle-based Amelia Park won the award for champion export lamb. Futari Wagyu managing director Peter Gilmour said it was an honour to take home the award, as well as a raft of gold medals. “The Perth Royal Food Awards are really important for local producers,” he said. “It really adds that extra impetus to try harder, produce better — it’s genuine recognition of what we do in our supply chains.” RASWA chief executive Robyn Sermon said the awards aimed to celebrate the producers responsible for bringing “world-class produce to our plates”. “Their work not only feeds Australia and beyond, but it also sustains many rural industries and livelihoods,” she said. “Our mission is to grow the breadth and impact of the awards each year.”