Broome’s biggest celebration rolled back into town this winter, featuring an incredible variety of events that showcased the city’s rich cultural diversity, pearling heritage and stunning natural beauty.

The vibrant colours and multicultural flavours of Broome took centre stage at the Shinju Matsuri Festival between August 23 and September 7.

Now in its 55th year, the festival did not disappoint.

From the Drone Show to the Sunset Long Table Dinner there was something for everyone.

As is the norm, Sammy the Dragon woke at the opening ceremony, which kicked off the two weeks of non-stop festivities.

The Dragon Boat Regatta made its return on September 6 after a three-year hiatus, hosted by Broome Lions Club, and was heavily attended.

The Shinju Float Parade, Carnival of Nations and Floating Lantern were the most popular events with more than 3000 people in attendance at each.

Event president Lynne Bunney said the “fantastic” event was a credit to the unwavering support of the incredible volunteers and passionate community members.

“We had really good community and visitor participation,” she said.

Ms Bunney said the event ultimately focused, as it does every year, on the multicultural diversity of Broome which was embraced with unwavering support from the community and visitors.

“It really brought locals together while showcasing Broome to visitors,” she said.

The festival dates back to Broome’s original pearling days, when the community celebrated the safe return of pearl divers returning to the shore.

The committee have put the event on every year since it was established in 1970 — no mean feat considering COVID-19 forced many similar events to be cancelled across the country.

Ms Bunney said it is safe to say the festival will return again in 2026.

“If you haven’t been to Broome before, I highly recommend you put us on your list for next year,” she said.

“Get down here and participate in all that Broome has to offer.”