Workers at WA’s oldest dairy, Brownes, will walk off the job on Wednesday for 24 hours after bargaining negotiations collapsed in the latest blow to the company already struggling with soaring costs. Workers will walk off the job at 6am over what the Transport Workers Union said were unfair working conditions and deteriorating job security. News of the strike comes days after the dairy said it had been forced to closely examine the sustainability of its delivery model to customers amid the fuel supply and cost crisis triggered by the Iran war that has left some servos across WA empty. The dairy says the war has given it little choice but lift product prices. Striking workers are seeking a wage increase in line with the rising cost of living and consumer price indexing, “humane” parental leave, and increased job security. Negotiations between the dairy business and workers have been ongoing since last year, but deteriorated after five bargaining meetings as Brownes and the Transport Workers Union failed to decide on a new agreement. A Brownes spokeswoman said the small strike would have no impact to deliveries, consumers and producers. Brownes distribution centres in Balcatta and Brunswick Junction process about 150 million litres of dairy products annually. TWU WA state secretary Tim Dawson said the strike was the result of the dairy company rejecting fair and reasonable requests by workers for better work conditions. “The TWU will not allow company bosses to intimidate and bully their workers,” Mr Dawson said. “The union has asked for Brownes to come to the table and discuss fair and reasonable claims made by our members.” Workers currently receive one week of paid secondary parental leave, with parents risking payments if they do not return to work after one week or have no further leave entitlements. Mr Dawson said any disruptions to deliveries or impacts on dairy producers ahead of the busy Easter period rested with Brownes. “It’s Brownes who aren’t concerned about their farmers because they have failed to sit down with us and negotiate a fair deal,” he said. “Brownes would rather risk disruptions during the busy Easter period rather than respect worker claims and bargain with us.”