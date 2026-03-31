More than a month on since the outbreak of the war in the Middle East, farmers still have no certainty about fuel supplies and have called for an agriculture-specific plan to address the shortage as seeding begins in WA’s cropping regions. While Monday’s National Cabinet announced a temporary cut to fuel excise, and a four-stage fuel security plan that included vague language on rationing, supply remains the biggest concern. With a double whammy of soaring costs and shortages of fuel and fertiliser, WA’s farmers have warned of mass food shortages and price hikes for consumers. The crisis threatens to derail WA’s predicted $7 billion harvest — in what has been labelled a “Wheatbelt recession” — with thousands of grain growers at-risk of running out of their most crucial inputs, fuel and fertiliser, during their seeding program. Australia relies heavily on imported urea and most of it moves through the Strait of Hormuz, which was officially closed by Iran on March 27. As a result the price of urea has jumped by 50 per cent to US$600 a tonne in the past month — or the equivalent of $1400 per tonne on-farm price. York brothers Erin and Adrian Emin started seeding this week. They hope to plant 8000ha of canola, barley, wheat and oats but only have enough fuel to get through half of their program. “You can make a start but without nitrogen and without diesel it’s hard to grow a crop, the concern is just how far you get,” Erin said. “It’s the uncertainty; we’ve got bills to pay off and you’re trying to make plans but you don’t know what’s going to happen.” Adrian said the cost of production had at least doubled in recent weeks. “It comes into whether we plant our whole crop, or just plant half. If we didn’t have debt, we would sit the year out,” he said. National Farmers’ Federation president Hamish McIntyre said “immediate” work was required to ensure the agriculture industry had the supplies it needed. “There is rising angst among farmers about supply and cost at a critical time as the sector readies for the winter sowing period,” Mr McIntyre said. While Mr McIntyre welcomed the Federal Government’s plan for a national co-ordination on supplies, he said the lack of detail around the plan — specifically for growers and pastoralists — was “concerning”. “Halving the fuel excise will provide relief for consumers, but it does little directly for farmers and we hold concerns about the impact this policy may have on overall fuel demand,” he said. The NFF suggested an agriculture-specific plan for farmers and fishers to secure fuel supply and the introduction of “clear trigger points” for action on food security — short and medium term. Agriculture, fisheries and forestry were suggested to be included as critical industries under the Liquid Fuel Emergency Act 1984, and provide small business support for those facing acute financial pain as a result of the supply chain crises. Australian Livestock Exporters’ Council chief executive Mark Harvey-Sutton echoed the calls from the NFF for a plan to safeguard food supplies and secure fuel supplies. “It’s imperative that the Federal Government puts measures in place to ensure livestock producers, transporters and exporters have sufficient access to fuel supplies to continue their day-to-day operations,” he said. A Federal Government spokesman said they were working “day and night with our farmers and producers to help manage the impacts of the conflict in the Middle East”. “We have established a cross-agency working group to monitor the supply of critical inputs, including fertiliser, and we are working with industry to help farmers and producers get the fertiliser they need,” they said. One quarter of WA’s vegetable growers have stopped planting amid uncertainty around fuel, fertiliser and crucial Middle East export markets. Family run Patane Produce in WA’s south exports 50 per cent of its vegetables and currently has thousands of dollars of produce sitting on three carriers in the Arabian Gulf. Pennie Patane said they stood to lose hundreds of thousands of dollars, including thousands in extra fees charged by shipping companies in recent days. This weekend’s forecast rainfall would have created the “perfect start”, according to WAFarmers chief executive Trevor Whittington, but instead growers were facing stress and uncertainty. “There’s a lot of worried people . . . the level of panic and concern is escalating rapidly,” he told The West Australian. “There’s a flow-on effect, no-one is buying machinery, people aren’t fixing gear. It affects towns, the service industries, the truckies, the stockies, the people who work in the stores. It’s all slowed down, it’s like a Wheatbelt recession has started. “Everything’s stopped, because no-one knows how the year is going to end up.”