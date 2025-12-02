WA’s bushfire season has had a devastating start, claiming one life, injuring three people, and destroying thousands of hectares of farmland and other property across the State. From Geraldton to the South Coast, regional communities endured a terrifying three days of fast-moving fires as soaring temperatures coincided with a La Nina pattern declared by the Bureau of Meteorology. Firefighters faced their first major test of the season on Sunday, November 30, when a trio of blazes — two in the Wheatbelt and one in the Mid West — ignited, fanned by hot winds and high temperatures. The horror few days started when a suspiciously lit fire in Geraldton sparked emergency alerts for parts of Waggrakine, Spalding, Moresby, Bluff Point, and Sunset Beach on Sunday morning. More than 150 emergency personnel and four aerial bombers responded to the blaze, which destroyed one home and burned around 160ha. Incident controller Brent Allen described the conditions as “pretty horrific,” with crews rushing from property to property to respond to emergency calls. That same day, a fire tore through a property on McKnoe Road at Morangup, near Toodyay, reducing sheds and vehicles to charred twisted metal after they were engulfed by flames about 2pm. Department of Fire and Emergency Services assistant commissioner Danny Mosconi said a dozen firefighters, supported by aerial units, worked to contain the blaze by mid-afternoon. “Structural damage was contained to one property, including a shed being used as a residence, nine small sheds ranging from 1x1 to 3x3m, a car and a water tank,” Mr Mosconi said. A smaller fire in Mooliabeenee, in the Shire of Chittering, burned 196ha and triggered a bushfire emergency warning also on Sunday. An advice warning was still in place on Tuesday, December 2 with the cause of the fire still under investigation. Speaking in Gingin, DFES incident controller Phil Hay said when crews first arrived the blaze was rapidly escalating with flames up to 3m high and was moving at 1.5km/h. He said what was initially a small fire turned into 100ha in just over an hour. It was contained at 196ha three hours later. “So it was very challenging for our crews,” Mr Hay said. “They were very aggressive in their initial attack. They were able to protect some properties.” Tragedy struck on Monday, December 1 when Shire of Ravensthorpe deputy president Mark Mudie was killed while using a front-end loader to create a firebreak at his family’s West River property. His machine was engulfed by flames, and he died at the scene. Emergency Services Minister Paul Papalia called Mr Mudie’s death a “terrible tragedy” that underscored the severe risks posed by bushfires. The fire near South Coast Highway destroyed nearly 4200ha, prompting a harvest and vehicle movement ban in the Shire of Ravensthorpe. At the time of reporting, a watch and act warning remained in place for areas west of Ravensthorpe, where about 60 career and volunteer firefighters were still battling the blaze with aerial assistance. The fire also damaged at least 13 power poles, leaving up to 30 homes and businesses without electricity. In a separate incident hundreds of kilometres away on Monday, three people were injured battling a paddock fire in Piesseville, near Williams. Two men in their 60s and a woman in her 30s sustained burns and were taken to Wagin District Hospital. DFES confirmed they were not career or volunteer firefighters and the fire had destroyed approximately 75ha of farmland. Firefighters were also able to contain and control other blazes during the weekend, battling fires at Minding in the South West, Eurardy in the Mid West, and Nullagine in the East Pilbara. The horror start to WA’s fire season comes as BoM issues a stark warning that WA is heading into a hot and dry summer under La Nina conditions, with days and nights across the State expected to be warmer than usual. The Australian and New Zealand Council for Fire and Emergency Services’ Seasonal Bushfire Outlook has also flagged increased risks across parts of WA. Yalgoo, Geraldton Sandplains, Swan Coastal Plain, Jarrah Forest, Esperance Plains, and Mallee regions were highlighted in the report, with heavy spring rains having increased grass and shrub growth. “Above-average spring rainfall across the Yalgoo and Geraldton Sandplains regions has increased surface fuels,” the report said. “Despite soil moisture recovery, warmer-than-average temperatures combined with a low chance of above-average summer rainfall have increased fire risk in areas of ungrazed and continuous surface fuels within grassy woodlands and shrublands.” Even desert regions, such as the Little Sandy and Gibson deserts, and parts of the eastern Pilbara, face elevated fire risks in the early summer period. The WA Government has deployed specialist firefighting aircraft in late November to the Mid West, South West and Esperance regions in an effort to prepare.