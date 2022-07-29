The grass-fed cattle industry’s new national peak body has moved from the development stage to implementation, with Cattle Australia on track to officially launch in November.

The new representative body will replace the Cattle Council of Australia, which will be dissolved after 43 years.

CCA founding members — consisting of representatives from eight State farming organisations including WAFarmers and the Pastoralists and Graziers Association of WA — endorsed Cattle Australia at a meeting in Canberra on July 27.

In doing so, the group effectively gave its in-principle support for the draft constitution that will underpin Cattle Australia.

CCA president Lloyd Hick said all parties had to make compromises to strike the agreement.

“The state farming organisation founding members were able to find the middle ground for the good of our industry,” Mr Hick said.

“This will lead to a stronger industry body for the good of all producers.”

Mr Hick said Cattle Australia’s implementation committee was now working on making some minor amendments to the new constitution, as agreed by the founding members.

He said CCA members would be able to indicate their support for the Cattle Australia constitution at a special meeting in early September.

“The in-principle agreement also allows Cattle Australia to prepare for the democratic election of directors, who will form the inaugural board,” Mr Hick said.

“Cattle Australia board members would start their terms after CCA’s final annual general meeting, to be held in November.”

He said Cattle Australia membership would be free for the first year, and urged all grass-fed cattle levy payers to sign up.

Those who do sign up will be able to vote at Cattle Australia general meetings and have the ability to nominate and elect board and policy council members.

“We are on track to transition to a new, more democratic, financially sustainable and transparent industry representative body,” Mr Hick said.

“All cattle producers should get involved in this once-in-a-generation reform.”

WAFarmers livestock section president Geoff Pearson — who is also the CCA director and a member of Cattle Australia’s implementation committee — said the CCA board was “100 per cent committed to taking the new organisation forward”.

“As the transition from CCA to Cattle Australia gains momentum, now is the time to prepare for the November Cattle Australia Board elections,” he said.

“The new governance structure allows its board to be democratically elected by its members and we encourage all grass-fed cattle producers to take part in the voting process.”