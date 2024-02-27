CBH chair Simon Stead celebrated milestones and progress from the past 90 years during the co-operative’s most recent annual general meeting held this month.

In his chair’s address, Mr Stead reflected on the achievements and records reached by the co-operative over the past year, with almost 100 new individual site records set.

“The achievement of back-to-back records, during our 90th year, made the period as challenging as it was rewarding,” he said.

“WA grain growers delivered a record 22.9 million tonnes into the CBH network in the financial year, and we moved 21.9 million tonnes out of our supply chain – the largest in our 90-year history.”

TheNightly Get in front of tomorrow's news for FREE Journalism for the curious Australian across politics, business, culture and opinion. READ NOW

Mr Stead said this was a contrast to the most recent harvest where the grain receival was 45 per cent lower.

“However, with the highs and lows of ag, we need to remain focused on our Path to 2033 Strategy,” he said.

“We must prepare for the crop to inevitably increase over the coming decade, with last year’s record becoming the average.”

Mr Stead also noted CBH’s financial performance was better than expected, with elevated export prices and record crops leading to more than $350 million worth of surplus.

“This is a phenomenal achievement that growers and the entire CBH team can be immensely proud of,” he said.

CBH CEO Ben Macnamara congratulated WA growers for their work with the record 2022-23 season in his AGM presentation.

“The results were driven by exceptional productivity of growers, as well as the organisational muscle of the CBH team, who set a new bar of what can be achieved,” he said.

Camera Icon CBH CEO Ben Macnamara congratulated growers and everyone else involved in the 2022-23 harvest. Credit: Cally Dupe / CBH Group

Mr Macnamara said CBH fertilisers had an “outstanding year” with a record monthly out turn of 60,000 tonnes.

“This is more than the entire volume of the division’s first year of operation eight years ago,” he said.

Mr Macnamara also said the opening of the Kwinana Fertiliser Terminal early last March led to CBH’s fertiliser division to have an 11 per cent stake in the WA market by the end of last year.

Mr Macnamara looked ahead to the 2033 strategy, which he said would aided by future expansions to the rail fleet and continued investment into the network which would “boost peak export capacity.”

In wrapping up his presentation, Mr Macnamara said the 2023-24 harvest highlighted to growers the “peaks and troughs of farming,” but CBH and its grower support would remain consistent regardless of harvest.

“Your Co-operative will continue to be here through the inevitable highs and lows,” he said.

“Our people, our contractors and Western Australian growers – through collaboration and respect – achieved extraordinary results, and I am grateful for everyone’s efforts.”