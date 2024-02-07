CBH Group is celebrating the 10-year anniversary of its Grass Roots Community Grants, a program that has invested $2.8 million over the last decade to support WA growers’ local communities.

The program has helped the community bring to life 889 small-scale infrastructure projects and events including sports change room upgrades, agricultural shows, music concerts, men’s sheds, and school holiday activities.

In 2023, the Doodlakine Community Committee was a lucky recipient of the grant, which helped them successfully celebrate the centenary of their Agricultural Hall.

“The Doodlakine Community Committee is extremely grateful for the opportunity the CBH grants program provided,” committee member Jenny Zalmstra said.

“The nature of the (centenary) allowed old and new community members to contribute and participate in whatever capacity they could,” she said.

“The social cohesion generated by the event was immeasurable, and people worked with great pride to bring the community together.”

Chief stakeholder relations, sustainability and strategy officer Brianna Peake said the grant program’s 10-year milestone was a celebration of CBH and regional people working “hand in hand” to support local community initiatives.

“We acknowledge that each project and event owes its success to the dedication, care, and commitment and passion of regional volunteers,” she said.

“This milestone is a celebration of the unwavering commitment regional people have for their local communities.”

Community clubs, organisations and groups in WA grain-growing communities can apply for a share of $150,000 per round through the Grass Roots Community Grants, with applications opening February and August each year.

Applicants must be in a core grain-growing community in WA, promote a positive image of the agricultural industry and must fit with CBH’s purpose, values and behaviours.

Eligible applicants can apply for a community event grant of up to $5000, or a small-scale infrastructure grant of up to $10,000.