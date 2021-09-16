A candid image of a farmer and his workmate captured during seeding last year has won top spot in this year’s CBH Photo Competition ahead of a record 230 entries, with judges saying it “captured the spirit” of this year’s theme — Working Together.

Now in its 21st year, more than 230 photographs were submitted to the competition best known for attracting entries from farmers from Geraldton to Esperance.

There were three categories this year: Best Photograph, People’s Choice and the inaugural Insta Snap category.

Buniche farmer Amanda Stewart took out the best photograph category, snapping the winning picture of her husband Andrew and farm worker Frances McGlinn having a laugh on the farm in May last year.

The picture, titled Sharing a Joke, was taken on a Canon 6D and marked the first time Ms Stewart had won the CBH Photo Competition.

Ms Stewart said the pair pictured were filling up the airseeder with barley while she stood on the top of the airseeder, leaning over the rail to get a better vantage point.

“I took a lot of pictures that day and I hadn’t been out taking pictures for a while,” she said.

“I get out and about when I feel like I am in the mood to take photos. The boys are used to me taking photographs, they just do their thing.

“I think in that particular moment they were sharing a politically incorrect joke.”

The winners were awarded Crown Perth gift vouchers worth $1500 for the top prize and $500 for the others, as well as cash prizes to donate to charities of their choice.

Ms Stewart chose the Newdegate Primary School parents and citizens association to receive her $1000 prize.

Carnamah farmers Tristan and Jessica Cole won the People’s Choice category with their picture titled Righto Pop, I’ll Show You How This Thing Works.

The picture — captured on an iPhone — was taken during seeding and showed the couple’s son Tom, 2, climbing into an airseeder with his grandfather David Smith.

Camera Icon PEOPLE’S CHOICE: Carnamah's Tristan Cole won the People's Choice award in this year's CBH photo competition with the image “Righto Pop, I’ll Show you How This Thing Works”. Credit: Tristan Cole

It attracted 276 votes through a Facebook likes voting system on the CBH Facebook page, with Mr Cole choosing the Royal Flying Doctors Service to receive his $500 donation.

“They were heading off during seeding; my father-in-law David farms at Carnamah,” he said.

“Jessica took the photo and I decided to enter it because I thought it was a pretty good photo. Tom is always right behind his pop and loves to go on the airseeder.”

Kendenup farmer Geoff Sandilands entered a picture taken on his iPhone by farmhand Robbie Saunders, with the pair winning the inaugural Insta Snap Category.

The picture, titled Done and Dusted, captured Fergus Sandilands, Harrison Barber, Geoff Sandilands, Jess Mentha and Adam Cousins celebrating the end of last harvest.

Camera Icon INSTA WINNER: It was a joint effort for Geoff Sandilands and Robbie Saunders to capture this image "Done and Dusted" at the Sandilands' Kendenup farm. Pictured is Fergus Sandilands, Harrison Barber, Geoff Sandilands, Jess Martin and Adam Cousins. Credit: Robbie Saunders

The pair donated their $500 prize to the Royal Flying Doctors Service, saying it was a worthy cause.

“It was at the end of harvest last year, doing the last paddock at Kendenup at the very start of January,” Mr Sandilands said.

“I chose the Royal Flying Doctor Service because my father has had a couple of trips in the plane to Perth. Living in the country, it has a lot of benefits.

“Health care and having the RFDS is integral to being able to live in the country.”

Judges this year were CloudStroke media managing director Lloyd Summers, Countryman senior journalist Shannon Verhagen and Farm Weekly journalist Shannon Beattie.

The trio said they loved Ms Stewart’s entry because it was “full of heart and captured the spirit of (the theme) Working Together”.

“It is nicely lit and framed, and it just looks authentic,” they said.

“The Insta Snap captured our attention straight away, it’s very eye catching.

“The quality of photos this year was very notable and there were some classic shots we really loved.”

Tom is always right behind his pop and loves to go on the airseeder.

CBH chief external relations officer Brianna Peake said this year’s theme captured “what working together in agriculture in regional WA means to our communities”.

“Undoubtedly, 2021 has tested many Western Australians – cyclones, floods, fires, COVID-19 — you name it,” she said.

“But people in our communities are resilient bunch and we wanted to showcase this through our competition theme.”

A selection of entries will be put on display at CBH’s head office in Perth from October 4 to 22. To view the images, visit the TWO FORTY building at St George’s Terrace in Perth during office hours.