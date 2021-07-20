CBH Group’s chief external relations officer Brianna Peake has been appointed to Lotterywest board, with WA Premier Mark McGowan saying she will make a “valuable contribution” to the government-owned lottery which last year reached a record $1.05 billion in sales.

Ms Peake was one of two new directors appointed to the six-person board recently, alongside Australian Capital Equity general counsel Rubini Ventouras.

The pair replace outgoing commissioners Miriam Borthwick and Elisabeth McLellan.

WA Premier Mark McGowan said the pair would bring extensive experience in legal, government and commercial sectors.

“Ms Ventouras and Ms Peake are both highly experienced professionals with long records of accomplishment,” he said.

“I believe they will make a valuable contribution to Lotterywest.”

Originally from a farm at Dalwallinu, Ms Peake has worked at CBH since 2010 — first starting as government and industry relations manager.

She has served as the co-operative’s chief external relations officer since 2015.

Ms Peake holds a Bachelor of Science from the University of WA and became a fellow of the Australian Rural Leadership Foundation in 2015.

Ms Ventouras has more than 20 years of international experience in the legal and commercial sectors.

She also serves as a member of the WA Museum’s audit and finance committee.

The pair joined the board just days after new figures revealed Lottery west sales tickets had jumped from $985 billion to reach $1.05 billion last year.

The boost in sales spelled good news for WA community groups that shared in a record $313 million worth of statutory and direct grants last year.

More than 480 non-for-profit groups and local government benefitted through the grants.