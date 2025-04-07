Central Wheatbelt MLA Lachlan Hunter has been promoted to the State’s shadow agriculture minister after the Liberals and the Nationals agreed to work in alliance to hold Labor to account. Mr Hunter, from Bruce Rock in the Wheatbelt, has also picked up the shadow racing and gaming portfolio and been appointed the WA Nationals parliamentary whip just weeks after winning his seat. Mr Hunter, who served as the party’s spokesman for agriculture during the WA election campaign and now lives in Northam, said it was a “privilege to serve in such an important portfolio”. “My career has spread a long time in the agriculture industry… and as the MP for Central Wheatbelt, my electorate is primarily focused on broadacre agriculture electorate,” he said. “I will be holding the Cook Labor Government to account on issues related to agriculture “I was astounded that at the last state election, the State Government didn’t have a single policy on agriculture and had no agriculture policy.” The farmer’s son was parachuted in to replace Mia Davies after she announced plans to retire from state politics before deciding to run for the Federal seat of Bullwinkel. He grew up in Bruce Rock and attended WA College of Agriculture — Cunderdin before studying political science and agriculture at the University of WA and landing a job with former Warren-Blackwood MLA Terry Redman. Mr Hunter has also worked in the private sector, holding roles in the cattle industry and with Australia Post. Mr Hunter said he believed the WA Government had failed to stand up for sheep farmers devastated by the Federal Albanese Government’s plan to ban live sheep exports by May 2028. “I will be holding them to account on the failure to stand up for sheep farmers in Canberra,” he said. “And also the failure to find a home for the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development. “Agriculture is one of our critical industries and they (DPIRD) don’t even have a place to call home. “Biosecurity is also another big one.” Mr Hunter said it was “disappointing” the State Government had not appointed a parliamentary secretary to agriculture — a role previously held by Labor MLC Darren West, who did not contest the State election. “This has shifted it off the radar and this government is focused on the city,” he said.