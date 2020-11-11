thewest.com.au

Coby following in the stirrups of rodeo dad

Coby McCarthy’s winning ride.
Camera IconCoby McCarthy’s winning ride. Credit: Bob Garnant

Young rodeo star Coby McCarthy sealed a State title in the under 11s junior steer ride at Boddington Rodeo on Saturday.

After his 65-point winning ride, the rising star was asked in front of a huge crowd how the ride felt by rodeo announcer Paul Casey.

Coby replied, saying “good”.

The nine-year-old is following in the footsteps of his father, multi-champion bull rider and all-round cowboy Wade McCarthy.

For his efforts this year, Coby will be awarded his first belt buckle prize.

“I want to go to the Western Texas College rodeo school,” he said.

Meanwhile, Wade was shaking his head, knowing the serious side of US rodeo.

“They live and breathe rodeo, much too serious for me,” he said.

“I worry about the dangers of rough stock events.

Boddington Lions Rodeo announcer Paul Casey interviewed Cody McCarthy after his win in the under 11s Steer Ride event.
Camera IconBoddington Lions Rodeo announcer Paul Casey interviewed Cody McCarthy after his win in the under 11s Steer Ride event. Credit: Countryman

“They can be fatal.”

Wade, who didn’t compete at Boddington because of a footy injury, said he was proud of his son for his win.

He knows the good feeling of victory after being awarded the national all-round cowboy title in 2014, along with his many State titles in WA.

Both Wade and Coby are hoping to compete at the Kalgan Rodeo in December.

