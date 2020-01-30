Community was the key to Australia Day honour

One of the driving forces behind the Kulin Bush Races and a former Shire of Kulin president has been honoured with an Order of Australia for his service to the Wheatbelt town.

Second-generation farmer Graeme Robertson, who has been an active community member for 40 years, said he had an “inclination” he would be recognised at the town’s Australia Day breakfast on Sunday.

“Being recognised gives me a lot of pride, but also a feeling of uneasiness as I could not have achieved so much without the support from the Kulin community,” he said.

“We have a wonderful team of volunteers that keep our town vibrant.

“I would like to say my main contribution has been towards the development of the Kulin Bush Races and bringing banking back to the town.”

Mr Robertson was chairman of Kulin’s Bendigo Bank branch when it opened in 1999 and the inaugural Kulin Community Financial Services chairman in 1995.

He is a current board director. He was the inaugural chairman of the Kulin Bush Races, which had its first event in 1995, before handing the reins to Tom Murphy last year.

“The (races’) 25th anniversary, held in October, brought a record crowd and raised $150,000 for the community,” he said.

Mr Robertson served as Kulin Shire president from 1991 to 1994 and was a councillor from 1983 to 2009.

He was also involved in the Kulin-Kondinin Football Club as a coach, volunteer trainer and committee member, and holds a life membership.