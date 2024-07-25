Continued transmission delays are driving up consumer electricity bills for households and businesses, threatening reliability and risking Australia’s emissions reduction targets, according to a report released last week by energy consultancy Nexa Advisory. The report release coincided with the announcement of the formation of Australia’s Transmission Alliance at the Energy and Climate Change Ministerial Council meeting held in Melbourne. Nexa Advisory CEO Stephanie Bashir said their research was about getting the transition away from coal done in as orderly a way as possible, so that it does not cost Australian families and businesses their financial future. She said while the immediate concern was upgrading transmission in NSW and Victoria, which faced a much-sooner closure of coal-fired power stations, the issue was still one that required attention in WA. “Transmission is the missing link, the delays in transmission means families and businesses will pay a lot more on their electricity bills,” Ms Bashir said. “The Alliance we have set up plays an important role in bridging the gap on community understanding and acceptance of grid upgrades from a range of organisations, which is critical to the shift to renewables.” The Transmission Alliance represents farming families, electricians, regional communities and environmental and climate advocacy groups. New guidelines to help improve community engagement and benefit sharing for new transmission projects were also released, reinforcing the importance of working with communities in an open and fair way. The guidelines are primarily for organisations that plan, build and operate transmission lines and set out principles for undertaking meaningful engagement with host communities. Electrical Trades Union national secretary Michael Wright said expanding the grid was critical to delivering a fair and fast energy transition. “Transmission projects need to be properly co-ordinated and have social licence opportunities as a built-in feature from the start,” Mr Wright said. “Fundamental to delivering that social licence will be making sure these projects deliver regional communities with access to meaningful training, high-quality local apprenticeships, and well-paid secure jobs.” Farmers for Climate Action CEO Natalie Collard said farm income from wind and solar was both lucrative and constant for farmers that chose to host them, and provided farming families drought-proof income. “Farming communities need to be respected, consulted and genuinely rewarded for hosting transmission and the vital role they play in Australia’s shift to clean energy,” Ms Collard said. The Transmission Alliance consists of a coalition of the Electrical Trades Union, Farmers for Climate Action, RE-Alliance, Beyond Zero Emissions, Australian Conservation Foundation, Climate Council, Nature Conservation Council of NSW, Environment Victoria, World Wide Fund for Nature – Australia and Nexa Advisory