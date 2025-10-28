Ord Valley farmers are celebrating after exporting locally grown and processed cotton from the Wyndham Port for the first time, two months after the opening of the State’s first processing gin in Kununurra. Sixty containers laden with nearly 6800 bales of cotton grown set sail from the port — managed by Cambridge Gulf Ltd — onboard the Contship Yen on Monday, October 20, destined for Singapore. Cambridge Gulf Ltd chief executive Tony Chafer said from there, most of the cotton was likely to end up in China, while some could be processed in India and other markets. He said a bigger, second vessel was expected to berth at Wyndham about November 5 to export about 13,000 bales in 120 containers capable of holding about 110 bales each. WA’s first cotton gin opened its doors in Kununurra in August, with the $60 million project eliminating the need for local growers to transport raw product more than 3500km to Queensland for processing. Local farmers expect about 90,000 bales will be processed through the gin and exported from Wyndham by Christmas, which Mr Chafer said would provide a significant boost to the port and town. “This is really exciting for Wyndham, and it is really positive for farmers and the whole East Kimberley economy,” he said. “Being able to grow, process and export locally grown cotton is a huge achievement.” “Agriculture is very important to the East Kimberley. The port was established for live cattle exports, and this is a new, important agricultural trade with a direct link into Asia.” Kununurra farmer Fritz Bolten said the first shipment was an exciting milestone after years of planning and work. Previously, all cotton grown in Kununurra had to be transported to Queensland at a cost of $100-$200 per bale. “It is very exciting for the industry . . . we are really excited about the potential of having Wyndham develop into a major export facility for cotton,” Mr Bolten said. “We think this is very important we have a pathway to be able to export from Wyndham . . . which is so close, and it makes the cotton industry so much more sustainable. “It is good for the farmers . . . but it is also really good for the town of Wyndham.” Mr Chafer said Cambridge Gulf Ltd and Kimberley Port Authority had spent years putting the framework in place to allow the port to both receive and send products in containerised shipments for the first time since the 1990s. Kimberley Ports Authority is now working to secure First Point of Entry status at Wyndham, which would enable businesses to import and export containerised goods without having to first transit through ports further away for quarantine purposes. The WA Government set aside $14 million in the March State Budget to help Kimberley Ports Authority build the new infrastructure required to receive and inspect containers and meet strict biosecurity and custom controls. Mr Chafer said conceptual designs for the upgrades were finalised this month, with KPA already having bought a 40-foot container spreader, and work expected to be complete in 2027. Until then, containers imported at Wyndham will need to be cleared at another First Point of Entry Port. WA Agriculture Minister Jackie Jarvis labelled the cotton shipment a “landmark achievement” which would lead to a “new era of value-added agriculture in northern Australia”. “I am proud to see this visionary investment come to fruition, and look forward to seeing the benefits flow to local growers and producers, and to the broader regional economy and community,” she said. The Kimberley Cotton Gin is owned by Kimberley Cotton Company, a consortium of local growers and traditional owners. The facility will process between 100,000 and 120,000 bales per year, and is expected to create 1000 jobs during the next decade.