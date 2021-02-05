Good news, rainfall lovers — Countryman’s rainfall chart will be wrapped around the February 11 edition.

This year’s chart is brought to you by CBH Group and Countryman.

CBH chief external relations officer Brianna Peake said the chart was a handy tool for all WA farmers, and CBH was pleased to support its return this year.

“Despite a challenging season in 2020, WA growers defied expectations, delivering more than 15 million tonnes off a below average season of rainfall,” she said.

“This was a monumental achievement and a credit to our innovative and progressive growers and industry.

“We watch the rainfall as closely as our growers and hope we get some decent falls on the chart in the upcoming season.”

Our phone has been ringing off the hook with people wanting to know when the chart will be available.

Countryman sales manager Sharna Bore said the chart was one of the highlights of the year for the publication.

“The easy-to-read chart is perfect for pinning up in the shed, home office, or inside the house,” she said. “Don’t forget to pick up the paper next week.”

COVID-19 threw a spanner in the works of our plans to have the chart wrapped around the February 4 edition, so we thank you so much for your patience.

Countryman wishes all WA grain growers a great 2021 season. Let’s hope we have plenty of rain to write in the chart!