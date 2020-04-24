A stunning aerial picture of a lightning storm and a cattle feedlot has scooped a Hyden farmhand the top prize in the WA Lot Feeders Association’s new photography competition.

Kristo Orma took the winning drone picture at the Mouritz family’s 2500 head feedlot in February as a storm was brewing in the distance.

He will receive a $50 cash prize and a free one-year WALFA membership for his efforts.

Two images by Newdegate farmer Russell Harding took the second and third prizes.

Mr Orma works for the Mouritz family of Hyden, specifically Jenna and Elliott Mouritz and Elliot’s father Vern.

Mrs Mouritz said the family felt lucky to have a great photographer and farmhand in one.

Camera Icon A stunning image captured at Hyden by competition winner Jenna Mouritz. Credit: Jenna Mouritz / Jenna Mouritz

“We were loading cattle to go to the Eastern States, and we wanted some photos of the road trains,” she said.

“He took heaps of pictures for us, and he is just an amazing photographer for us on the farm.

“It is great to capture some pictures of those special moments.”

WA Lot Feeders Association executive officer Claire Coffey said the group held the inaugural competition to show it was business as usual for the livestock sector “despite the general uncertainty around COVID-19”.

Camera Icon Russell Harding snapped this terrific photo at Springfield Farms, Newdegate. Credit: Russell Harding / Russell Harding

“This feedlot photo competition was our way of engaging the industry and providing a visual assistance to the public that there is plenty of beef on its way to our shelves,” she said.

Mrs Coffey said the competition attracted entries from across WA.

“We had excellent photos entered from feedlots across the State, and thank all those that sent in photos for the competition,” she said.

“The cattle feedlot sector is resilient and not even a pandemic such as COVID-19 can stop the production of high quality grainfed beef in this state.”

Images were judged by Corrigin photographer Jackie Grylls and Countryman.

A video showcasing entries will be created during the next week. To see the video when it is finished, visit the Countryman or WALFA Facebook pages.