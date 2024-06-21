Farmers keen on conservation and rehabilitation are being urged to register for a new project aimed at turbocharging the adoption of regenerative agriculture in WA. The Accelerating Regenerative Agriculture Adoption project aims to address the draw-down of natural capital in farming enterprises by promoting evidence-based regenerative practices. Perth Natural Resource Management and its flagship sustainable agriculture grower group, RegenWA are running the initiative with $368,000 of funding from the WA State NRM Program. “We are committed to empowering farmers with the tools and knowledge needed to protect and enhance natural capital,” Perth NRM spokesman David Broadhurst said. He said the project marked a significant step towards building climate resilience and sustainability within WA’s agricultural sector. It provides practical on-ground support, access to mentors, training packages, and improved awareness through events and local demonstrations. The demonstrations provide opportunities for farmers to trial new methods on their land, while the mentorship component connects farmers already implementing regenerative principles with those seeking guidance and support. It’s hoped the approach will foster knowledge-sharing and collaboration within the farming community, empowering participants to navigate the transition to regenerative agriculture with confidence and minimal risk. Farmers keen to host a demonstration have until June 28 to register. Visit regenwa.com/projects/accelerating-regenerative-agriculture-adoption/ or call 9374 3333.