Three WA farming families are seeking more than $9.2 million in compensation from the State over a “reckless” prescribed burn that escaped the Stirling Range National Park in 2018, destroying thousands of hectares of farmland and killing hundreds of sheep. The group want recompense for damage to their properties and subsequent loss of income, alleging the Department of Biosecurity, Conservation and Attractions acted negligently. DBCA lit the blaze about noon on Monday, May 21, at the same time local authorities were suspending fire permits in anticipation of strong northerly winds forecast to hit three days later. When the winds arrived on the night of May 24, the fire — which was supposed to burn through 3408ha — had jumped containment lines and was spreading rapidly through the Stirling Ranges. Nearly 100 firefighters from 12 volunteer brigades spent two days battling the inferno, which burnt through 18,096ha and encroached 10km onto neighbouring farms. COUNTING THE COST A writ filed in the Supreme Court reveals the scale of destruction, with farm production losses caused by fire-induced erosion alone estimated at more than $7.1m. The blaze killed 472 sheep — all twin-bearing ewes of which more than 200 had to be euthanised — and more than 400 kangaroos, brush wallabies and other native wildlife. It also razed 92.6km of fencing and laid waste to 3380ha across six farms including crops, established and sown pastures, commercial pines, bush, shelter belts and tagasaste. The group, which includes South Stirling farmers Mal and Marie Thomson, is also suing for the extensive clean-up bill including machinery and labour hire, loss of fodder, agistment costs and legal fees. “This was just pure recklessness by the DBCA,” Mr Thomson told Countryman. “If there’s a fire caused by lightning strike, you just suck it up and move on, but this was preventable; this was purely stupidity at its worst. We just don’t want it to happen again.” Autumn 2018 rainfall for the South West Land Division was the second-lowest on record since 1914, according to the Bureau of Meteorology. BOM had forecast warm conditions for the South West on the day the fire escaped, with winds between 30 and 50km/h and a late change expected to bring wet weather. But Mr Thomson — a volunteer firefighter — said locals knew strong northerly winds meant there would be no rain on the southern side of the Stirling Ranges. “BOM said we were going to get an inch or two of rain, so presumably DBCA wanted to light up and have the rain put it out,” he explained. “But everyone knew we would not get northerly rains; everyone knew it was just going to be a sh***y day.” LOCAL KNOWLEDGE ‘IGNORED’ Perth lawyer Mark Greenland will argue DBCA ignored provisions in the department’s own approved fire plan, including consulting local fire brigade officers. “In any such consultation, the defendants would have been advised emphatically not to commence any ignition” the writ states. It’s also alleged DBCA disregarded urgent pleas from then Shire of Gnowangerup acting bush fire control officer Darren Baum. “Mr Baum rang the Albany office on the Monday after seeing the smoke and said, ‘what the f*****g hell are you doing?’’’ Mr Greenland told Countryman. Mr Greenland said the State was relying on Section 132 of the Conservation and Land Management Act to escape liability for negligence in the absence of “bad faith”. “The farmers will argue that there was bad faith in the decisions to proceed with the burn in the face of an obvious risk,” he added. Gnowellen farmers Tony and Jo Slattery said they were the “least affected” of the three families, having lost about 300ha of cleared farmland, 20ha of bush and 6km of fencing. “A further 4km of fencing was scorched but not deemed bad enough for insurance to cover — these fence lines are now rusting and beginning to fail,” Mr Slattery said. “We suffered significant pasture loss and, as a consequence, were forced to prematurely sell 600 lambs within days of the fire.” At the same time the Slatterys began claying, using contractors to try to stabilise wind-blown soil, mainly along fence lines bordering neighbours. Work also commenced to rebuild the fence bordering the national park, and they employed extra labour to assist with the general clean up. “Extra trace elements and fertiliser were applied in an attempt to replace nutrients lost, both in the fire and from the resulting wind erosion,” Mr Slattery said. “The paddock with the largest burn zone has been placed in a pasture regeneration system. Basically, the recovery process will be ongoing.” Mr and Mrs Slattery both want to see controlled burns conducted on a tighter rotation, using “cold burning techniques, and for DBCA to carry out face-to-face consultation with neighbours before lighting up. “The farmland surrounding the Park was tinder dry. Consultation would have enabled this basic fact to be highlighted and the outcome might have been very different,” they said. RECOVERY ONGOING On top of the fire damage, Kojaneerup farmer Craig Nelson and partner Kate Bartholomaeus had to forego their 2018 program to prevent further paddock damage. They were unable to crop about 500ha and forced to immediately destock about 2000 breeding ewes. “We were only a month off lambing, they were all scanned with multiples, and we had to sell them for meat value only,” Mr Nelson said. “But the biggest impact to production was the loss of topsoil; in some parts it went as deep as down to the clay. “Most soil nutrition is in the topsoil and fines, and the fire stripped all the cover off. The winds then removed the topsoil, and as a result the levels of organic carbon, nitrogen, PH trace elements and soil biology all headed south. “These things take a lot of time and expense to build up and maintain. The recovery has been a long and costly process that still has more years yet to run.” Mr Nelson, who is also a volunteer firefighter, said DBCA’s South Coast Region Parks and Wildlife Service, which carried out the burn, was woefully under-resourced for the task. “The night the fire escaped, the workers had gone home at five o’clock and didn’t come back on site until 8.30am the next morning, because they relied on the weather forecast (rather than local knowledge),” he said. If the family’s claims are not settled during upcoming court mediation, the case will go to trial. A DBCA spokeswoman said the department would not comment on the matter while it was before the courts.