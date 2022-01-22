As the mercury rises and farmers swelter through one of WA’s hottest weeks in years, saleyard conditions are being monitored and farmers and truckies are being urged to ensure the welfare of their stock.

The Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development on Friday — when the temperature hit 38-40 degrees across much of the State — sent out a reminder for livestock transporters, farmers, sale yard and feedlot operators to “take action” to ensure the welfare of animals transported during the heat wave.

Under the Animal Welfare Act (2002) a person responsible for a livestock animal undertaking a transport process “must take reasonable steps to minimise the impact of extreme weather conditions on the livestock animal”.

Failure to do so could result in a fine.

The DPIRD is closely monitoring penning conditions due to the increase in ambient temperature at saleyards around the State, as part of ongoing routine inspections at all of WA’s major facilities.

Inspectors work with agents to ensure that the stock numbers within pens were set at an appropriate level for the prevailing weather conditions, to minimise potential heat stress to the animals.

The DPIRD will continue to work with industry to ensure the best animal welfare outcomes.