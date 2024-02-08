Farmers and pastoralists keen to have a greater say on Federal agriculture policy can now apply for a seat on one of 18 Government advisory boards via a new online register.

The Federal Government this week launched the Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry Portfolio Boards Register and is calling on “a wide variety” of applicants “from all backgrounds” to sign up.

Federal Agriculture Minister Murray Watt said the register provided a chance for “motivated and passionate” people with a keen interest in the sector to have their voices heard.

Camera Icon Murray Watt. Credit: Nic Ellis / The West Australian

“There are 18 different portfolio boards that fall under the agriculture, fisheries and forestry sector,” he said. “They reflect the different needs of the portfolio — from primary producers, to research and development corporations, to examining drought preparedness across the food and fibre industry.”

Senator Watt said it was a chance for upcoming talent to “shape the future of agricultural work” and encouraged women, young people and Indigenous Australians to throw their hat in the ring.

“Given the broad cross-section of topics these boards look after, we’re hoping to see a wider range of Australians putting their hands up and get involved on these boards,” he said.

“Working on a portfolio board is a great opportunity to participate in setting strategic direction, engage with stakeholders and are to work with the Government on growing our agriculture, fisheries and forestry sectors.”

Visit haveyoursay.agriculture.gov.au/portfolio-bodies-registration to sign up.